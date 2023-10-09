Rajnath Singh on four-day visit to Italy, France

PTI

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will pay a four-day visit to Italy and France starting Monday to expand strategic engagement and explore industrial cooperation for joint development of military hardware. In Rome, he will meet his counterpart Guido Crisetto. In Paris, he will attend India-France defence dialogue with French minister Sebastian Lecornu. PTI

Rs 16,180 cr siphoned off after hacking account

Thane: A group of persons allegedly hacked into a payment gateway service provider firm’s account and siphoned off funds worth over Rs 16,180 crore from different bank accounts over a period of time. PTI

CBI searches houses of Bengal minister, MLA

Kolkata: The CBI searched 12 sites in West Bengal, including residences of minister Firhad Hakim and TMC MLA Madan Mitra, to probe alleged irregularities in recruitments made by civic bodies, officials said.PTI

CRPF man injured in Manipur attack

Imphal: Two persons, including a CRPF man, were injured in a grenade explosion near the residence of Manipur minister Khemchand Yumnam in Imphal West district on late Saturday night. Chief Minister N Biren Singh visited the spot where the explosion happened. He condemned the attack. PTI

Toll rises to 32 in Sikkim flashfloods

Gangtok: Thirty-two bodies, including those of nine Armymen, have been recovered so far from the debris of the flash floods that devastated Sikkim, while the search continued for 122 people, including 78 from Pakyong district, who are still missing, officials said on Sunday.

#France #Rajnath Singh