Rajnath Singh stresses on joint planning and execution of operations by 3 services

New Delhi, October 26

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday stressed upon the importance of joint planning and execution of operations by the three services.

The minister was speaking at the inauguration of the two-day Air Force Commanders' Conference here.

The minister addressed the joint operations even as the integration of the three services is pending with the Chief of Defence Staff.

He asked the commanders to enhance operational preparedness and examine the rapidly changing global geo-political situation and assess them in the Indian context.

He said new trends had emerged in the field of air warfare and there is a need to analyse and learn from them to strengthen the defence preparedness. He exhorted the Indian Air Force (IAF) to focus on strengthening the air defence systems, use of drones and making headway in the field of aerospace to protect India's air domain.

“There are new challenges emanating from the global security scenario. We must always be ready to deal with them,” he said.

The minister was briefed on the operational preparedness of the IAF by Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari.

Rajnath praised the stellar role played by the IAF during the recent Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief missions in Himachal Pradesh, Sikkim and other flood-affected areas.

The conference, which is held bi-annually, involves discussions on charting the lAF's way ahead, given the current geo-political environment and technological imperatives.

Eminent national security experts and accomplished people from various fields were invited to present their views during the conference.

