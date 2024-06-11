Rajnath Singh take over as Defence Minister deferred as he is in Odisha

New Delhi, June 11
Formal ‘taking over’ by Rajnath Singh as Defence Minister has been deferred as the senior BJP leader is away to Odisha.
The minister is the Central observer for the BJP as the party MLA’s choose their leader in the Odisha Assembly. The BJP won the Assembly elections conducted alongside the Lok Sabha polls defeating the Naveen Patnaik-led Biju Janta Dal.
In case of Rajnath, he is already the Defence Minister. A small formality has to be done by him of signing a file of assuming responsibility. Till he does that, he is still the Defence Minister as he has not relinquished charge.
Though no official date has been given for Rajnath’s take over, sources in the MoD said it would likely happen on Thursday.
Earlier on Tuesday, the newly appointed Minister of State Sanjay Seth called on Rajnath before assuming office.
