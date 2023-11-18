Rajnath Singh, Timor-Leste minister hold meet

PTI

New Delhi: On the second and final day of his engagements in Indonesia, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a bilateral meeting with the Minister of Defence of Timor-Leste Rear Admiral Donaciano Do Rosario Da Costa Gomes in Jakarta. Rajnath assured him of India's continued support for the development needs of Timor-Leste, particularly in the defence sector. Later, the minister visited Shiva Temple at Pluit, Jakarta, and offered prayers. On Thursday, the minister had attended the 10th ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting in Jakarta. TNS

Govt initiative covers 259 gram panchayats

New Delhi: The Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, an outreach initiative of the government, reached more than one lakh people across 259 gram panchayats in the country on Friday. The campaign was flagged off by PM Narendra Modi on November 15 at Khunti, Jharkhand, with multiple vans launched simultaneously from various locations across the country. TNS

Injury marks found on Russian couple’s bodies

Kullu: The bodies of a man and a woman found in a hot water pool in the Tegdi nullah near Manikaran on Thursday were of Russian nationals. The bodies reportedly bore injury marks. TNS

India, Oz to hold ‘2+2’ ministerial dialogue

New Delhi: Oz Foreign Minister Penny Wong & Defence Minister Richard Marles will hold a ‘2+2’ ministerial dialogue with Rajnath Singh and S Jaishankar in Delhi on Monday. PTI

CRPF jawan killed in J’khand Naxal attack

Chaibasa (Jharkhand): A CRPF jawan was killed and two others were injured on Friday when Maoists triggered an IED blast in a forest in West Singhbhum district.

#Rajnath Singh