Rajnath to visit Tawang War Memorial on Dasehra

Ajay Banerjee

New Delhi, October 21

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will visit the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh on October 24 on the occasion of Dasehra. He will lay a wreath at the Tawang War Memorial set up to commemorate the India-China war of 1962.

India and China had clashed along the Himalayas between October 20 and November 21, 1962. The Tawang sector was hugely impacted in the war.

He will start his visit from Bum La, 37 km north of Tawang. Upon returning from forward areas, he will lay a wreath at the memorial and perform the traditional ‘shastra puja’ with Army troops to mark Dasehra. Since taking over as the Defence Minister in May 2019, Rajnath has each year during the period of the India-China war either visited the LAC or dedicated projects that aid military in the Himalayas. On November 18, 2021, the minister had visited Rezang La at the LAC in Ladakh and inaugurated the revamped Rezang La War memorial.

