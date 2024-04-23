Rajnath Singh visits ‘historic’ Kumar post in Siachen, reviews security

Tribune News Service

Ajay Banerjee

New Delhi, April 22

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today visited Siachen Glacier to carry out a review of the security scenario. Notably, a part of the review was done at ‘Kumar post’ at more than 15,000 feet altitude. The 'Kumar post' is named after Col Narendra (Bull) Kumar, who led Independent India's first military expedition to Siachen in October 1978. The 'Kumar post' is at the spot which was called 'advanced base camp' established by Col Kumar and his team.

Col Kumar's expedition was followed by two more expeditions in 1980 and 1981 - all three mapped the Siachen glacier. Two more Army expeditions were carried out between June and September 1983 before the Army formally launched Operation Meghdoot to capture Siachen on April 13, 1984.

The boundary between India Pakistan is not defined in the Siachen area, Pakistan had been claiming it as its territory. Rajnath first visited Siachen memorial and laid a wreath. He said termed the success of Operation Meghdoot “as a golden chapter” of the country's military history.

"The success of Operation Meghdoot is a matter of pride for all of us," Rajnath added. He interacted with soldiers deployed in the extreme weather and tough terrain. Army Chief General Manoj Pande, Northern Army chief Lieutenant General MV Suchindra Kumar and 14 Corps commander Lieutenant General Rashim Bali accompanied the minister.

He discussed aspects associated with the operational challenges with the commanders on ground. Addressing the troops, Rajnath said, “When the history of national security is written, the acts of bravery and the iron-clad will of our soldiers in the icy cold glacier is remembered with great pride.”

The minister said Siachen was not an ordinary land, but a symbol of India’s sovereignty and determination. Rajnath had visited Leh on March 24 and celebrated Holi with the troops.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Rajnath Singh #Siachen