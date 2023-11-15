Rajnath's 2-day Jakarta visit from tomorrow

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 14

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will pay an official visit to Indonesian capital Jakarta from November 16 to 17 where he will attend the 10th ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting-Plus (ADMM-Plus).

On the sidelines of the ADMM-Plus, Rajnath will hold bilateral meetings with the Defence Ministers of the participating countries and discuss defence cooperation matters to further strengthen mutually-beneficial engagements.

“During the meeting, which will take place on November 16, the Defence Minister will address the forum on regional and international security issues,” the Defence Ministry said.

India became the dialogue partner of the ASEAN in 1992 and the inaugural ADMM-Plus was convened in Hanoi, Vietnam, on October 12, 2010.

#Rajnath Singh