Rajnath's 2-day Jakarta visit from tomorrow

New Delhi, November 14
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will pay an official visit to Indonesian capital Jakarta from November 16 to 17 where he will attend the 10th ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting-Plus (ADMM-Plus).
On the sidelines of the ADMM-Plus, Rajnath will hold bilateral meetings with the Defence Ministers of the participating countries and discuss defence cooperation matters to further strengthen mutually-beneficial engagements.
“During the meeting, which will take place on November 16, the Defence Minister will address the forum on regional and international security issues,” the Defence Ministry said.
India became the dialogue partner of the ASEAN in 1992 and the inaugural ADMM-Plus was convened in Hanoi, Vietnam, on October 12, 2010.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rescuers drilling through rubble to reach workers stuck in tunnel
Laying steel pipes to create safe passage for labourers to c...
EAM raises extremism with British Home Secy
Also takes up FTA and extradition of fugitives
In Gaza, mass grave ‘dug’ to bury patients
Israeli forces seize Hamas legislative council building, pol...
4.3 LMT paddy arrives in Punjab on Diwali, VB to probe
44 teams set up across Punjab, records seized