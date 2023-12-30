Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar refuses to make Raghav Chadha AAP interim leader

PTI

New Delhi, December 29

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar has declined AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal’s request to appoint Raghav Chadha interim leader of the party in the Upper House, according to sources.

Sanjay Singh, who is in judicial custody in connection with the excise policy case, continues to remain the leader of AAP in the Rajya Sabha.

According to the sources, Dhankhar has officially declined the request put forth by Kejriwal to appoint Chadha as the interim party leader in the Rajya Sabha.

In his response to Kejriwal’s communication dated December 14, the Chairman said, “This aspect is subject to the Leaders and Chief Whips of Recognised Parties and Groups in Parliament (Facilities) Act, 1998, and the rules made thereunder. The request, not being in conformity to the legal regime, is not being acceded to.”

