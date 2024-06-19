Rajya Sabha MP's daughter driving BMW runs over man sleeping on footpath in Chennai, gets bail

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, June 19

In less than a month after Pune Porsche accident, another case of a hit-and-run involving a high-profile person has been reported.

On Monday night, Madhuri, the daughter of Jagan Reddy's party MP Beeda Masthan Rao, was driving a BMW accompanied by a friend and she allegedly ran the car over a 24-year-old painter sleeping on the pavement in Chennai's Besant Nagar.

YSRCP Rajya Sabha MP Beeda Masthan Rao’s daughter Madhuri (33) was arrested for a #HitandRun case, she allegedly ran over a 24 year old painter, while sleeping on a pavement in #BesantNagar, #Chennai. Madhuri was later granted bail.#BeedaMasthanRao #YSRCP pic.twitter.com/PkbeM0lth5 — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) June 18, 2024

CCTV footage showed while Madhuri fled the spot, but her friend got off the car and argued with the people who had gathered after the accident.

Surya was rushed to a hospital, but he succumbed to the injuries.

It was later when the police checked the CCTV footage, they found that the car belonged to the BMR (Beeda Masthan Rao) Group and was registered in Puducherry.

Madhuri was arrested but granted bail at the police station itself, reports NDTV.

Rao became a Rajya Sabha MP in 2022 and has also been an MLA.

