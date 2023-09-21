Rajya Sabha passes women's reservation Bill after 11-hour debate

Chandigarh, September 21
Rajya Sabha passed women's reservation Bill after an 11-hour debate on Thursday.
The historic bill was cleared by Lok Sabha on Wednesday.
According to the bill, it will come into effect after the delimitation of Lok Sabha constituencies which will be carried out after the completion of the next population census. With PTI inputs
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India suspended visa issuance in Canada on security grounds, says MEA; asks Ottawa to cut staff strength in missions
Says Canada has provided no specific information regarding H...
PM Trudeau urges India to work with Canada to allow justice to follow its course in killing of Khalistani extremist leader
Reiterated that there are ‘credible allegations’ that should...
Punjabi-Canadian singer Shubh says 'disheartened by cancellation of India tour, didn't intend to hurt anyone's sentiments'
Rapper Shubh's ‘Still Rollin India Tour' was cancelled after...
Khalistan-linked gangster Sukha Duneke killed in inter-gang rivalry in Canada
Sukhdool Singh alias Sukha Duneke, a gangster who escaped to...