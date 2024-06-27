 Rajya Sabha privileges panel holds 12 MPs guilty of misconduct for causing disruptions, cautions them : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Rajya Sabha privileges panel holds 12 MPs guilty of misconduct for causing disruptions, cautions them

Rajya Sabha privileges panel holds 12 MPs guilty of misconduct for causing disruptions, cautions them

Accepts Sanjay Singh's apology and recommends revocation of his suspension, considering that punishment suffered by him was sufficient

Rajya Sabha privileges panel holds 12 MPs guilty of misconduct for causing disruptions, cautions them

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar conducts proceedings of the House after commencement of its 264th session, in New Delhi, Thursday, June 27, 2024. PTI



PTI

New Delhi, June 27

The Privileges Committee of the Rajya Sabha on Thursday held 12 opposition MPs, including the AAP's Sanjay Singh, guilty of misconduct for disrupting House proceedings last August and cautioned them to desist from such behaviour in future.

In the report tabled in the Upper House of Parliament on Thursday, the privileges panel held AAP MP Sanjay Singh guilty of disregarding the directions of the Chairman.

It has accepted Singh's unconditional apology in the matter and recommended revocation of his suspension after considering that the punishment suffered by him was sufficient.

The AAP MP was suspended from the Rajya Sabha on July 24, 2023, through a motion, for the breach of privilege on account of wilfully disregarding the directions of the chair, repeatedly violating rules of the house and casting aspersions on the leader of the House.

“The committee concludes that the 12 members, namely Sanjay Singh, Shaktisinh Gohil, Sushil Kumar Gupta, Sandeep Kumar Pathak, Naranbhai J Rathwa, L Hanumanthaiah, Syed Nasir Hussain, Kumar Ketkar, Phulo Devi Netam, Jebi Mather Hisham, Ranjeet Ranjan and Imran Pratapgarhi are held guilty of serious transgression of privileges and commission of contempt of the Council of States.

“The committee, accordingly, recommends that no action is warranted against Kumar Ketkar, Naranbhai J Rathwa and L Hanumanthaiah who have since retired from membership of the council.

“That Sanjay Singh, Shaktisinh Gohil, Sushil Kumar Gupta, Sandeep Kumar Pathak, Syed Nasir Hussain, Phulo Devi Netam, Jebi Mather Hisham, Ranjeet Ranjan and Imran Pratapgarhi should desist from indulging in such misconduct in future and scrupulously adhere to exemplary conduct and optimize their performance in the House,” the panel said in its report.

The committee's report also stated that in view of the motion adopted by the Council on August 11 last year, “the suspension suffered by Sanjay Singh be treated as sufficient punishment and his suspension may be revoked with immediate effect with the hope and expectation that there will be scrupulous adherence to the accepted conduct regime in the House by him in future”.

“The Committee requests the Chairman of Rajya Sabha to consider discontinuance of the suspension of Sanjay Singh without waiting for the Council to re-assemble for the ensuing Session.”

The panel, in another report, held that by outrageous misconduct of MPs, “not only the temple of democracy has been sacrileged but also the people's faith desecrated and constitutional ordainment disregarded”.

“An unbecoming conduct of Member of Parliament by engaging in transgression and flouting of rules if countenanced would be no less than the death knell of democracy. Although the members concerned have tendered an apology, the committee is of the view that the same does not meet the criteria mentioned in the 75th Report of the committee for accepting them to be an unqualified apology.

“In any case, even an unqualified apology can only be a factor for sentencing and not for exoneration,” the panel said.

In a separate report on the AAP's Sanjay Singh, the committee observed that the member indulged in a “highly indecorous and unbecoming conduct by trampling privileges of his fellow colleagues by disrupting the proceedings of the Council through his disorderly behaviour”.

“Sanjay Singh left no stone unturned in justifying/obfuscating his misconduct on one pretext or another before tendering his unconditional apology after much tribulation. Even at last the unqualified and unconditional apology tendered by Sanjay Singh cannot be a premise for early reprieve in view of the aggravating circumstances indicated,” the panel said.

Stating that although his conduct justifies exemplary punishment, the committee said that taking a conspectus of entire facts and circumstances of the case it has been recommended that Singh's unconditional apology may be accepted and the suspension suffered by him so far be taken as sufficient.

The panel said the Council may consider discontinuance of suspension of Sanjay Singh with immediate effect.

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday announced in the House that Sanjay Singh was suspended from the service of the House from July 24, 2023, till the Committee of Privileges submitted its findings and found Singh guilty of misconduct.

He said the Rajya Sabha Committee on Privileges on June 26, 2024, presented the 77th and 78th Reports on the pending matters against Singh.

“The committee while holding Sanjay Singh guilty of breach of privilege of the Council in all the cases, recommended that the member has already suffered sufficient punishment for the transgression,” Dhankhar said.

“Invoking the authority vested in me under Rules 202 and 266 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States (Rajya Sabha), suspension of Sanjay Singh, Member, was revoked with effect from 26th June, 2024, so as to allow him to attend Parliament. I am sure the House approves this,” the chairman said.

In another report, the Privileges panel rested the matter pertaining to breach of privilege against 'Telangana Today', after its editor accepted the error of misreporting from the very first instance and pleaded it to be an unintentional lapse on their part and tendered an unconditional apology for “misreporting” on the meeting of the business advisory committee of Rajya Sabha.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Rajya Sabha


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh

Chandigarh shops to open 24x7

2
Himachal

'Orange alert' for heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi, Shimla, Solan and Sirmaur on June 29-30

3
Punjab

Out on walk with friends, 22-year-old girl abducted, raped in Jalandhar

4
Punjab

Amid oust-Sukhbir Badal call, key Akali Dal panel rallies behind him

5
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, his family move to rented house in Jalandhar; will stay there 2 days a week

6
Punjab

Jalandhar: Shiromani Akali Dal withdraws support to its bypoll candidate Surjit Kaur

7
World

Restored statue of Maharaja Ranjit Singh unveiled at Pakistan's Kartarpur Sahib

8
Punjab

Gurpatwant Pannun 'murder' plot: US made it clear to India that it seeks accountability, says top American official

9
Himachal

Himachal fails to take note of Nurpur Agniveer’s death in J-K encounter

10
India

Looking forward to the results of India's inquiry into Gurpatwant Singh Pannun case: US

Don't Miss

View All
Indian electrician wins Rs 2.25 crore jackpot in Dubai
Diaspora

Indian electrician wins Rs 2.25 crore jackpot in Dubai

After ‘popcorn rocks’, NASA now spots ‘potato’ in space, calls it ‘space potato’
Science Technology

After ‘popcorn rocks’, NASA now spots ‘potato’ in space, calls it ‘space potato’

Rejected by Indian Army, love for olive green led Amritsar’s Tejpal to fight & die for Russia
Punjab

Rejected by Indian Army, love for olive green led Amritsar’s Tejpal to fight & die for Russia

'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed
Uttar Pradesh

'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed

Monsoon expected around June 27: Met
Chandigarh

Monsoon expected in Chandigarh around June 27: Met

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory
Punjab

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory

Polluted air killed 1.69L Indian kids in 2021
India

Polluted air killed 1.69 lakh Indian kids in 2021

Video: SpiceJet passengers made to wait inside plane 'without AC for an hour' amid severe heatwave in Delhi
Trending

Video: SpiceJet passengers made to wait inside plane 'without AC for an hour' amid severe heatwave in Delhi

Top News

CBI makes first arrests in NEET-UG paper leak case, nabs 2 suspects from Bihar's Patna

CBI makes first arrests in NEET-UG paper leak case, nabs 2 suspects from Bihar's Patna

The suspects allegedly provided safe accommodation to aspira...

NEET-UG row: NSUI activists barge into NTA office, demand its closure

NEET-UG row: NSUI activists barge into NTA office, demand its closure

There was no immediate reaction from officials of the NTA ab...

Will rain affect India-England T20 World Cup semifinal; what’s the weather like in Guyana

Will rain affect India-England T20 World Cup semifinal; what’s the weather like in Guyana

India has been allocated the Guyana semifinal due to match t...

Taliban are not terrorists, time that Russia recognises them : Zamir Kabulov

Taliban are not terrorists, time that Russia recognises them: Zamir Kabulov Taliban are not terrorists, time that Russia recognises them: Zamir Kabulov

Says they are not fighting with the Ukrainian regime but wit...

Maharashtra deputy CM Fadnavis, Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray's meeting in lift causes flutter

Fadnavis-Uddhav Thackeray chance elevator encounter 'lifts' political temperature in Maharashtra

Thackeray says nothing else is to be inferred from the lift ...


Cities

View All

Robbers take commission agent, wife hostage; loot cash, jewellery worth ~3 cr

Robbers take commission agent, wife hostage in Amritsar; loot cash, jewellery worth Rs 3 crore

128 kg heroin, narcotics destroyed via incineration at paper mill

Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh indicates Sikh political party to gather under Akal Takht umbrella

Bharat Nagar residents have tough time as transformers catch fire

Smuggler’s property worth Rs 29.40L freezed

Man shoots dead daughter, mother and pet dog before killing self in Punjab’s Barnala

Man shoots dead daughter, mother and pet dog before killing self in Punjab’s Barnala

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

Heavy rain expected from June 28-30

Heavy rain expected in Chandigarh from June 28-30

Chandigarh shops to open 24x7

Chandigarh: Driver held for kidnapping 6-year-old girl from temple

Chandigarh Municipal Corporation takes possession of 9 taxi stands over rent dues

Another PGI Prof stakes claim to post of Dean (Academics), moves tribunal

AAP to boycott President’s address to Parliament to protest against Kejriwal’s arrest

AAP MPs protest against Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest; to raise matter within INDIA bloc

Delhi water minister Atishi discharged from hospital

This is dictatorship... Whole system conspiring to keep Delhi CM in jail: Sunita Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest by CBI is demand of justice: Virendra Sachdeva

BCI urges bar associations to refrain from immediate protest against three criminal laws

Jalandhar West bypoll: IT Dept sets up 24x7 control room to curb black money

Jalandhar West bypoll: IT Dept sets up 24x7 control room to curb black money

Jalandhar West bypoll: 15 candidates remain in fray

Cops dispose of drugs, vow to make Jalandhar drug-free

Drug cartel busted, 1 held with 400 gm heroin

Two women booked for making obscene video call

Uncertainty in steel prices irks bizmen

Uncertainty in steel prices irks bizmen

The Tribune impact: Dragon ride shut, cops warn owner

‘Walk-and-Run’ marathon to raise awareness against drugs

Rs 528-cr Ludhiana railway station upgrade work in full swing

11 months after money looted at lottery shop, cops register case as High Court intervenes

PSPCL installs 7 solar trees, to generate 52K units per year

PSPCL installs 7 solar trees, to generate 52K units per year

Father-son duo among 3 killed in clash over land in Patiala village

Treatment of addicts free at govt centres: Civil Surgeon