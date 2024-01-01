 Ram temple and the link to 2024 Lok Sabha elections : The Tribune India

  India
  Ram temple and the link to 2024 Lok Sabha elections
Ram temple and the link to 2024 Lok Sabha elections

Not accepting the invitation to consecration ceremony is being highlighted by BJP leaders as disrespect to Hindu religion, thereby prompting opposition leaders to launch counter-attack

A Jai Shri Ram brick held by a devotee at Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas karyashala, in Ayodhya. PTI file



Tribune Web Desk

Vibha Sharma

Chandigarh, January 1

There may be bigger issues at play in the country but ahead of the big Lok Sabha elections scheduled a few weeks from now, a religious event—the mega consecration ceremony in the Ram Temple at Ayodhya on January 22—has taken the political centre-stage.

Several opposition leaders are targeting the saffron party, accusing it of “politicising” the religious event, with some from the Congress also linking the event to “Pulwama” and calling it a “gimmick and election stunt” and also the “comeback of Manuvad”.

‘Manuvad’ and politics

According to Congress leader Udit Raj, ‘Manuvad’ was making a comeback in Ram Mandir after 500 years.

In political terms ‘Manuvad’ is often used forcontrasting positions and viewpoints with respect to caste, largely to criticise the caste system and alleged supremacy of Brahmins/upper castes in Hindu society.

The term became popular around the time when the BJP first came to power at the centre with BSP leader Mayawati claiming that the “Lok Sabha had been taken over by ‘Manuvadi’ forces”.

Religious belief and votes

Ahead of the much-awaited ‘pran pratishtha’, it is free for all with political leaders and parties reacting as per respective vote banks.

Given that the ceremony is being held in the presence of top BJP and RSS leadership and on the eve of the Lok Sabha elections, such political to and fro is only but natural.

Not accepting the invitation to consecration ceremony is being highlighted by BJP leaders as disrespect to Hindu religion, thereby prompting opposition leaders to launch counter-attack using various arguments

Karnataka Minister Dasharathaiah Sudhakar alleged thatthe BJP government used the “Pulwama terror attack to secure votes in the last Lok Sabha elections while this time Lord Ram is being projected”

“Ram Mandir inauguration is a stunt. People are not fools…. Ram Mandir is being inaugurated ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. I and Congress MLA Raghu Murthy contributed to Ram Mandir. We have also donated bricks. Lord Ram is for everyone. The inauguration of the temple is a gimmick during the time of the election,” Sudhakar was quoted as saying

Though Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah appeared to adopt a more cautious approach, saying that his government and party are infull support of Ram Mandir. “We are not against the issue of Ayodhya Ram Mandir, we are not against building a temple either, we are not against Ram Mandir we are in favour of Ram Mandir,” he said.

Meanwhile, the ruling RJD in Bihar put up posters pitting education against temple worship.

“Temple means the path of mental slavery and school means the path of light in life. When the temple bell rings, it gives us the message that we are moving toward superstition, hypocrisy, stupidity, and ignorance, and when the school bell rings, we get the message that we are moving toward rational knowledge and scientific light. Now you have to decide which direction you should go,” attributing the quotation to Savitri Bai Phule, reports from Patna stated.

As per RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav, “Lord Ram will come home when INDIA bloc wins.”

RSS appeal to Muslims

Senior RSS leader Indresh Kumar appealed to Muslims to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ at mosques, ‘dargahs’ and madrassas during the consecration ceremony.

According to agency reports, he also appealed to people practising Islam, Christianity, Sikhism or any other faith to join the consecration ceremony by offering prayers at their respective religious places for “peace, harmony and brotherhood”

Speaking at an event to mark the release of a book, “Ram Mandir, Rashtra Mandir - A Common Heritage”, Kumar (also the chief patron of RSS-affiliate Muslim Rashtriya Manch) said “MRM has appealed, and I am reiterating today, that chant ‘Shri Ram Jai Ram Jai Jai Ram’ 11 times at dargahs, maktabs, madrassas and masjid, 11 times. For the rest you follow your way of worship.

“I appeal to gurdwaras, churches and all religious places that they magnificently decorate their Ibadat Gah and prayer halls on January 22, between 11-2 pm, and watch it (consecration ceremony) on TV.

“Pray for peace, harmony and brotherhood in India and across the world,” he said, also urging non-Hindus to consider lighting ‘chirag’ (diyas) in the evening.

