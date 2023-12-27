Ram Temple complex to be aatmanirbhar: Trust

Tribune News Service

Aksheev Thakur

Ayodhya, December 26

The under-construction Ram Temple complex in Ayodhya would be ‘aatmanirbhar’ (self-reliant) and would not require repairs for the next thousand of years, a top official said on Tuesday. The construction has been modelled as such that an earthquake of 6.5 on the Richter scale will not be able to shake the foundation of the temple. Champat Rai, general secretary of Shriram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, claimed that an artificial rock had been created for the strong foundation of the temple. He also said that a statue of Jatayu had been installed on Kuber Tila in Ayodhya.

“Iron is not at all used in the foundation. When the sand was removed (for foundation), a deep 14-metre deep pit was created. It was filled with concrete. So an artificial rock has been created which can withstand the temple for the next 1,000 years,” Rai said.

Of 70 acres of the land in which the temple will be constructed, only 30% will be used for construction and the rest will house 600 trees.

Speaking with The Tribune, Champat Rai said, “The entry of the temple will be from the East direction. Only Indian firms are involved in its construction. I will call this a collective wisdom of engineers of India.” He also informed that on January 21 preparations for ‘Pran Pratistha’ or the consecration ceremony would be done.

Vinod Kumar Shukla, project director, L&T, the firm tasked with the construction, said, “We have found water at just 16 feet below the ground. A retaining wall will be built around the compound of the temple to prevent soil erosion. The work on the ground floor has been completed.”

Meanwhile, CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury has turned down an invitation to attend the inauguration of the Ram Temple, the party said, underlining its belief that religion was a personal choice.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Earthquake