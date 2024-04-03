Ramayana-fame Arun Govil enters political arena from Meerut

Tribune News Service

Neeraj Mohan

Kairana, April 2

Veteran actor Arun Govil, known for his iconic character of Lord Ram in Ramanand Sagar’s TV serial ‘Ramayan’, on Wednesday embarked on a political journey by filing his nomination as BJP candidate for Meerut Lok Sabha seat.

Total assets of actor worth Rs 3 crore As per his affidavit, Arun Govil has Rs 3,75,000 in cash, while Rs 1,03,49,071 is deposited in his bank account. Value of his Mercedes is assessed at Rs 62.99 lakh. Additionally, Arun Govil has invested Rs 1.22 crore in the stock market and Rs 16.51 lakh in mutual funds, among some other assets.

The BJP’s decision to field Govil by replacing its three terms MP Rajendra Agarwal, strategically coincides with the fervour surrounding the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, tapping into the sentiments of the electorate. Govil’s nationwide popularity, garnered through his portrayal of Lord Ram, adds a unique dynamic to the political landscape.

UP deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya accompanied Govil during the nomination process. Govil will be facing Samajwadi Party’s Atul Pradhan, sitting MLA from Sardhana assembly constituency and Dvvrit Tyagi of the BSP. SP had earlier field Bhanu Pratap Singh from Meerut seat, which will vote in the second phase of polling on April 26. However, Govil’s entry has forced the SP to change its candidate, as the party has now fielded its Sardhana MLA Atul Pradhan, replacing Bhanu Pratap Singh, a Dalit.

