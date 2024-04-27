Ramban ration shop owner loses licence for attending rally

Animesh Singh
New Delhi, April 26
One may call it a violation of one’s right to freedom of movement or blame it on sheer bureaucratic heavy-handedness, but for a fair price shop owner in Ramban in Jammu division, a simple act of attending an election rally led to tumultuous developments as he ended up losing the licence of his shop.
Federation seeks EC intervention
- The All-India Fair Price Shop Dealers’ Federation met senior EC officials and sought their intervention in the matter
- EC officials are learnt to have sought an update on the matter from J&K’s Chief Electoral Officer
The incident happened earlier this month, when Bashir Ahmed, who ran a fair price shop in Ramban, attended a rally in Banihal, which falls under the Udhampur Lok Sabha constituency.
Not only his shop licence was suspended, but an inquiry was also ordered against him. His act was seen as a violation of the model code of conduct, which is in force across the country since the announcement of the elections.
In an order issued on April 13, a copy of which is with The Tribune, the District Election Officer, Ramban, said according to a report received from the Assistant Returning Officer of the Banihal Assembly constituency, Ahmed participated in a rally in Banihal.
“Since a government fair price shop owner is a custodian of foodgrains which is given to them (shop owners) for disbursement among the masses in specific territorial extent... there is every apprehension that such dealer may show favouritism to a particular candidate or a party on account of their ‘mens rea’. Such an act during the enforcement of the code of conduct is breach of guidelines promulgated by the Election Commission of India. Therefore, the licence of Ahmed is suspended with immediate effect,” said the order.
The order went on to add that the licence had been suspended for violating provisions of the Representation of the People Act.
An inquiry has also been ordered into the incident and a detailed report has been sought within 10 days from the Department of Food and Consumer Affairs of Ramban.
The All India Fair Price Shop Dealers’ Federation, an umbrella body of ration shop owners across the country, met senior EC officials in New Delhi on Thursday and sought their intervention in the matter.
Their contention is that Ahmed only attended a rally and did not indulge in any political activity.
EC officials are learnt to have sought an update on the matter from Jammu and Kashmir’s Chief Electoral Officer, the federation informed.
