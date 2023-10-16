Rampur court issues non-bailable warrant against Jaya Prada

Rampur, October 16
An MP-MLA court here on Monday issued a non-bailable warrant against former MP and BJP leader Jaya Prada in a case related to the violation of the Model Code of Conduct during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
Judge Shobit Bansal issued the warrant and fixed October 21 as the next date of hearing in the case.
The case against Jaya Prada was registered at the Swar police station in 2019.
The court had asked her to be personally present for the hearing but as she did not appear, it issued the non-bailable warrant, prosecution officer Amarnath Tiwari said.
Jaya Prada, a former Samajwadi Party MP, joined the BJP before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. She contested against the SP’s Mohd Azam Khan and lost.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israeli strikes on Gaza intensify as humanitarian crisis deepens
Israel says Hamas holding 199 hostages in Gaza | Israel's ch...
Supreme Court refuses to allow termination of 26-week pregnancy of married woman
AIIMS medical board suggests an alternative regime of medici...
Nithari serial killings: Allahabad High Court acquits Moninder Pandher, Surender Koli; overturns death penalty
High Court order may pave the way for Pandher to walk out of...
Basic norms of collecting evidence brazenly violated: Allahabad High Court on Nithari killings probe
‘Failure of the prosecution was nothing short of a betrayal ...
CBI files charge sheet in case related to parading of tribal women naked in Manipur
Agency files charge sheet against six people and a report ag...