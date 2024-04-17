Randeep Surjewala faces 48-hour ban over Hema Malini remark

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 16

The Election Commission on Tuesday barred Congress leader Randeep Surjewala from participating in any election-related activity, political rally, roadshow or procession and even from giving any interview to print or electronic media for 48 hours after finding him guilty of violating provisions of the model code of conduct.

The ban will be effective from 6 pm April 16. The decision was taken by the poll body after examining a purported video from a rally which Surjewala addressed in Kaithal. At the event, the Congress leader allegedly made objectionable remarks on BJP MP and veteran film actress Hema Malini.

On receiving a complaint against Surjewala, the Election Commission had issued him a show-cause notice on April 9, to which he had replied on April 11, claiming that the “video had been doctored”.

However, the Election Commission, after verifying the video, was of the view that the Congress leader had indeed made the remarks and, therefore, took the decision of barring him from all election-related activities for 48 hours till the evening of April 18.

The EC had last Tuesday issued a show-cause notice to Surjewala for his alleged “undignified, uncivilised and vulgar remarks against Hema. The EC rejected his claim and said the district returning officer of Kaithal had noted that the Congress leader had made the remarks on March 31 at Faral village under the Pundri Assembly segment and the entire speech was videographed by the video surveillance team.

“The commission without prejudice to any order/notice issued or to be issued subsequently to him in the matter relating to model code of conduct violations, hereby, strongly condemns the impugned statement made by him during the election campaign held in Haryana and reprimands Randeep Surjewala for the misconduct,” the Election Commission order said.

