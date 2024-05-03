 Rape case filed against JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah : The Tribune India

  • India
  Rape case filed against JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Rape case filed against JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Siddaramaiah urges PM Modi to revoke the diplomatic passport of Hassan NDA candidate Prajwal Revanna

Rape case filed against JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

JD(S) leader and NDA’s Hassan candidate Prajwal Revanna. PTI file



PTI

Bagalkote (Karnataka), May 3

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said a rape case has been filed against JD(S) leader and NDA’s Hassan candidate Prajwal Revanna.

He said he has directed police to identify, trace and secure the victims in view of the alleged kidnapping of a victim at Krishnaraja Nagar town in Mysuru district.

The mother of three children was allegedly abducted by Holenarasipura MLA and Prajwal’s father H D Revanna and his confidant Sathish Babanna from her home after her 20-year-old son complained to the police.

He said videos showed that his mother was allegedly tied and raped by Prajwal Revanna.

Police have arrested Sathish Babanna and are interrogating him in connection with the case, a police source said.

H D Revanna is the son of former Prime Minister and JD(S) patriarch H D Deve Gowda.

The Chief Minister said BJP committed a wrong in Prajwal Revanna case.

“Both the BJP and the JD(S) knew about Prajwal Revanna’s videos. Prajwal Revanna’s case is not just sexual harassment. He has raped women. A rape case has been registered (against him),” Siddaramaiah said.

Supporting the complainants, he said, “Will a woman lie that she has been raped? Won’t her life get destroyed after the complaint? If a married woman says openly that she has been raped, then we have to accept it.” He said there is a law of presumption. Women never lie (on these issues). Victims won’t lie. Shouldn’t this be accepted? Why did they give ticket (to Prajwal) despite knowing it? Why did they (BJP) forge an alliance (with the JD-S)?

To a question, he wondered that if the JD(S) leadership said they will cooperate with the investigation, why did Deve Gowda and his son and former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy call lawyers and discuss with them on Thursday.

The Chief Minister took a dig at Kumaraswamy saying that they have separated themselves from Revanna but during the election, he campaigned for him and said his son Nikhil and nephew Prajwal Revanna were not different.

“Whatever they do, they do it together – be it politics or misdeeds,” he said.

On Prajwal staying in Germany, Siddaramaiah said wherever he has escaped, the government will ensure that he is caught and brought back.

“Whichever country he is staying in, we will get him from there. That’s why I have written a letter to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to cancel his diplomatic passport,” the Chief Minister said.

He said once the passport is cancelled, the Hassan NDA candidate cannot stay there and he has to return to India.

He asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to revoke the diplomatic passport.

Questioning the JD(S) alliance partner BJP’s stand on the issue, he said the party gave Prajwal a ticket and helped him flee the country.

“Can he go abroad without the knowledge of the Centre? Centre knows who and how many people are going abroad and to which country. Can anyone enter the country without sharing information? Centre is protecting Prajwal Revanna,” he alleged.

#Karnataka #Siddaramaiah


