Rape, cheating case filed against reality show star Shiyas Kareem

Kasaragod, September 16
The Kerala police have registered a rape and cheating case against a reality show star and model Shiyas Kareem based on a complaint lodged by a female gym trainer, who was employed by him at his gymnasium in Kochi.
The 32-year-old woman, a Kasaragod resident, raised allegations against Kareem that she had been raped and molested multiple times by him since 2021, police said.
“The complaint was lodged on September 16. The woman also alleged that he owes her Rs 11 lakh which he took from her over the time,” a senior police official said on Saturday.
In her complaint, she alleged that Kareem, who owns a gymnasium in Kochi, promised to make her partner in his business and sought money. She also claimed that he had assaulted her multiple times.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
3 terrorists killed as infiltration bid foiled in J-K's Baramulla, Pak Army gave cover fire to infiltrators: Officials
Security forces recover an AK-47 and AK-74 rifle, seven maga...
Anantnag operation enters day 4; drones and helicopters pressed into service
As the assault was resumed on Saturday morning, the security...
Indian Air Force to procure 100 LCA Mark 1A fighter jets
‘In next 15 years, the IAF is expected to have 40 LCA Tejas,...
INDIA bloc's Oct rally in Bhopal cancelled, says Congress' Kamal Nath; MP CM cites 'public anger' over Sanatan Dharma remarks
Earlier this week, Indian National Developmental Inclusive A...
After PM Modi snub to Trudeau, Canada puts off trade mission to India
Spokesperson for Canadian Trade Minister Mary Ng confirms ca...