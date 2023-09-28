 Ujjain horror: Auto-rickshaw driver arrested for 12-year-old girl's rape, tried to escape from police custody : The Tribune India

  • India
  • Ujjain horror: Auto-rickshaw driver arrested for 12-year-old girl's rape, tried to escape from police custody

Ujjain horror: Auto-rickshaw driver arrested for 12-year-old girl's rape, tried to escape from police custody

The girl was found bleeding on a road in Ujjain on Monday

Ujjain horror: Auto-rickshaw driver arrested for 12-year-old girl's rape, tried to escape from police custody

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

Ujjain (MP), September 28

Police in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain city on Thursday arrested an auto-rickshaw driver for allegedly raping and brutalising a girl, aged about 12, who had been found wandering on the city streets in injured condition three days ago.

The condition of the girl, admitted to an Indore hospital, was improving slowly, said a member of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) who visited the hospital.

Accused Bharat Soni, detained during the probe, tried to escape when the police took him to the crime spot for recreating crime scene and collect evidence like torn clothes, said Mahakal police station in-charge Ajay Verma.

He was chased by the policemen and caught when he fell on the cemented road after getting trapped around a corner, Verma told reporters.  The incident took place near Jeevan Khedi locality and two policemen also sustained injured in the scuffle, he said.

Soni, the only accused in the case, is a resident of Nanakheda area of the city, the official added. Police had detained him on the basis of CCTV footage earlier and claimed to have found blood stains on the passenger seat of his auto rickshaw.

The girl was found bleeding on a road in Mahakal police station limits on Monday. Medical examination found that she had been raped.

She was operated upon by a team of specialist doctors at the Government Maharaja Tukojirao Holkar Women’s Hospital in Indore on Wednesday.

A counsellor interacted with her and found that she belongs to Satna district of Madhya Pradesh. Whether she was the same girl about whom a missing person report had been filed will be confirmed after the missing girl’s family identifies her, police said.

Ujjain Superintendent of Police Sachin Sharma had said earlier that they had detained a rickshaw driver and also questioned five other persons in the case.

The girl’s identity was yet to be established as she could not tell her name, age and address properly, but a counsellor interacted with her and found that she belongs to Satna district, he said.

A missing girl report had been filed at Jaitwara police station in Satna on September 25, Sharma added.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) of police is conducting further probe, the SP said.

Satna’s Additional Superintendent of Police Shivesh Singh Baghel said the missing person report about a girl, aged around 13 years and wearing a school uniform, was filed at Jaitwara police station. This girl was a little cognitively-challenged as per the report filed by her family members, he said.

“After seeing the images of the victim in school uniform (found in Ujjain), police suspected that she is the same missing girl. A police team along with the missing girl’s family members has been sent to Ujjain for identification,” he said.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slammed the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government in Madhya Pradesh over the incident, saying that girls, women, tribals and Dalits are not safe under the “misrule” of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“The brutality meted out to a little girl in Ujjain, the city of Lord Mahakal, is soul-shattering. After the torture, she kept wandering from door to door for help for two-and-half hours and then fell unconscious on the road but could not get help,” Gandhi said on X.

“Is this the state of law and order and women’s safety in Madhya Pradesh?” she asked.

Dr Divya Gupta, member (child health, care and welfare) of the NCPCR, visited the Holkar Women’s Hospital in Indore during the day and met the doctors treating the girl.

“The girl has lost a lot of blood and has undergone a major surgery. She has been given two bottles of blood so far. But with the treatment, her condition is gradually improving,” Gupta, a gynaecologist herself, told PTI.

“We have given strict instructions to the administration that no outsider should be allowed to meet the girl as she gets upset whenever she sees any stranger. She gestures that the person leave the room immediately,” Gupta said.

The girl belongs to a tribal area and hence she has directed the doctors to also test her for sickle cell anaemia, the NCPCR member added.

“We are ensuring that the girl recovers physically as soon as possible, but it will take a lot of time for her to recover mentally. We can’t even imagine what has happened to her. A female psychologist has also been appointed for the girl,” Gupta said.

The incident shows a mirror to society, she said. “After the rape, the girl wandered on the streets of Ujjain for two-and-half hours, seeking help....someone should have come forward to help this child. But no one came,” she said.

Gupta, who is associated with the ruling BJP, however, also said it was shameful that the case was being politicised in view of the coming assembly elections and the Congress was trying to settle political scores with the BJP. 

NCPCR chairperson Priyank Kanoongo urged political leaders to show sensitivity and not crowd the hospital where the girl is undergoing treatment.

#Madhya Pradesh

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab Congress leader Sukhpal Khaira arrested from his Chandigarh house; sent to 2-day police remand

2
Punjab

Punjab ASI loots Rs 1-cr gold from smuggler, caught during sale bid

3
Sports

Pakistan cricket team arrives in India after seven years

4
India

Nijjar killed in gang war kind of op, says report

5
Punjab

My father exposed drunk face of Bhagwant Mann and his party: Sukhpal Khaira's son

6
Diaspora

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla's chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts

7
Diaspora

Goldy Brar is hiding in California, sought asylum in US to evade Indian authorities, reveals new dossier

8
Ludhiana

Real estate market touches new high in Ludhiana

9
Diaspora

Justin Trudeau's statement on Nijjar killing was irresponsible, says Indian diaspora in Canada

10
Sports

Pakistan cricketers floored by 'unexpected' welcome, hit nets 12 hours after arrival

Don't Miss

View All
Nijjar killing: Justin Trudeau’s statement irresponsible, could have been rephrased, say Indian diaspora in Canada
Diaspora

Justin Trudeau's statement on Nijjar killing was irresponsible, says Indian diaspora in Canada

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla’s chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts in exchange for ‘Canadian dreams’
Diaspora

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla's chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts

Faridkot’s Sift Kaur clinches historic gold with World Record in Asian Games
Bathinda

Sift Kaur from Punjab's Faridkot shoots gold at Asian Games

At Asian Games, Nepal’s Dipendra Airee breaks Yuvraj Singh’s fastest 50 record
Sports

Nepal batter makes fastest T20I fifty in 9 balls; breaks Yuvraj Singh's 16-year-old record

Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh
Diaspora

Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh

Not Government of India’s policy to conduct extra judicial killings abroad: Jaishankar on Nijjar killing
Diaspora

Not India's policy to conduct extra judicial killings abroad: Jaishankar

$1,800 earning, $1,550 rent! Ordeal of Canadian students
Jalandhar

$1,800 earning, $1,550 rent! Ordeal of Canadian students

‘Students mustn’t go to Canada till they’ve Rs 50 lakh to spare besides fee’
Jalandhar

'Students mustn't go to Canada till they've Rs 50 lakh to spare besides fee'

Top News

CRPF personnel dead, another injured in IED blast in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum

CRPF personnel dead, another injured in IED blast in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum

Blast occurred near a forest between Tumbahaka and Sarjombur...

Punjab Congress leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira arrested from his house in Chandigarh

Punjab Congress leader Sukhpal Khaira arrested from his Chandigarh house; sent to 2-day police remand

No vendetta politics, says AAP

‘My father exposed drunk face of Bhagwant Mann and his party, this is what happens when one speaks against AAP govt in Punjab’: Sukhpal Khaira's son

My father exposed drunk face of Bhagwant Mann and his party: Sukhpal Khaira's son

Sukhpal Khaira was arrested from his Chandigarh house on Thu...

Rape of 12-year-old girl: Madhya Pradesh Police detain auto-rickshaw driver

Ujjain horror: Auto-rickshaw driver arrested for 12-year-old girl's rape, tried to escape from police custody

The girl was found bleeding on a road in Ujjain on Monday

Goldy Brar is hiding in California, sought asylum in US through legal channels to evade Indian authorities. reveals new dossier

Goldy Brar is hiding in California, sought asylum in US to evade Indian authorities, reveals new dossier

According to the dossier, Brar arrived in Canada on August 1...


Cities

View All

Finance firm agent killed; three booked

Finance firm agent killed; three booked

Collection agents easy targets for robbers

Lawyers strike work in solidarity with Muktsar colleague in city

Iconic Mall Road grapples with its own set of problems

Chabal residents troubled by waterlogging, drainage

5 hurt in chemical factory fire at Kurali

5 hurt in chemical factory fire at Kurali

Allotment of 83 small flats cancelled in city

Chandigarh MC takes over 30 taxi stands for fee default

Define out-of-turn allotment norms: High Court

Bar Council calls off stir after meet with CM Mann

‘Welcome’ CBI probe into bungalow renovation, nothing will come out of it: Kejriwal

‘Welcome’ CBI probe into bungalow renovation, nothing will come out of it: Kejriwal

Rahul Gandhi meets carpenters at Delhi’s Kirti Nagar furniture market

Pro-Khalistan graffiti painted on wall at Delhi's Kashmere Gate flyover

Delhi gears up to host biggest trade fair yet

85% voter turnout in Delhi varsity teachers’ association election

Hills ‘vanish’ as illegal mining rampant in Beet area

Hills ‘vanish’ as illegal mining rampant in Beet area

Provide probe report to RTI applicant, CIC orders bank

3 more held, family finally conducts Deepa’s last rites

State-level event on Bhagat Singh’s birth anniv today

6 of promised 46 youth got award on martyr: YC

Real estate market touches new high in Ludhiana

Real estate market touches new high in Ludhiana

Ludhiana Civil Hospital gets PPCB notice for poor handling of biomedical waste

Ludhiana Ward Watch Ward No 47: Public parks paint a picture of neglect

Experts advise caution as dengue tally reaches 285 in Ludhiana district

NIA raids money changer’s office, home in Jagraon

Will dedicate ~99L works to Anantnag martyr: Minister

Will dedicate Rs 99L works to Anantnag martyr: Minister

Punjabi varsity sacks employee over FIR

Amid MC's Swachhta drives, overflowing sewers not fixed

Three held for theft at mobile phone shop

'Sulking' MLA stays off stage at Agri Dept exhibition