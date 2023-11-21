Rape survivor hacked to death allegedly by accused, his brothers in Uttar Pradesh’s Kaushambi

Kaushambi (UP), November 21
A 20-year-old rape survivor was hacked to death allegedly by the accused, who was out on bail, and his three brothers after she refused to withdraw her complaint, a police official said on Tuesday.
The incident occurred in Derha in Kaushambi district of Uttar Pradesh on Monday, the official said, adding that the four siblings are absconding and police are conducting raids at their possible hideouts to nab them.
SHO of Mahewa Ghat police station Rajnikant Rajput said in May 2022, a rape case was registered against Pawan Nishad on the basis of the complaint lodged against him by the victim and he was sent to jail.
Pawan’s brother Ashok Nishad pressured the woman and her family members to “reach an agreement”. A few days ago, when Pawan came out of jail on bail, he also pressed the woman to withdraw the case, the police said.
As the woman refused, Pawan Nishad, Ashok Nishad and their two brothers attacked the woman with an axe, killing her.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab Cabinet rejig: Meet Hayer loses most of his portfolios, Chetan Singh Jouramajra benefits
Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer now has charge of only Sports and Y...
Uttarkashi tunnel rescue: Officials say focus on horizontal drilling to rescue 41 trapped workers, vertical shaft second-best option
NDRF teams doing rehearsal at the site to deal with any cont...
Stubble burning: Farmers being made villain without being heard, says Supreme Court
SC bench says people, despite the observations from the cour...
PM means Panauti Modi: Rahul Gandhi on India’s World Cup loss; BJP hits back
Saffron party slams Congress leader’s remarks as ‘shameful a...
UGC set to revise National Eligibility Test syllabus
UGC-NET is held twice every year, usually in June and Decemb...