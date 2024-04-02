Rashtriya Lok Dal vice-president quits over NDA ties

Tribune News Service

Neeraj Mohan

Muzaffarnagar, April 1

In a dramatic turn of events, the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) faced a significant setback as its national vice-president, Shahid Siddiqui, tendered his resignation, citing his inability to condone the party’s decision to align with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Can’t remain silent Yesterday, I sent my resignation from the RLD membership and the post of national vice-president to national president Jayant Singh. Today, when the Constitution and democratic structure are under threat, remaining silent is a sin. Shahid Siddiqui

The resignation comes close on the heels of PM Narendra Modi’s commencement of the NDA’s poll campaign from Meerut, underscoring the seismic shifts occurring within the political landscape of Uttar Pradesh.

“Yesterday, I sent my resignation from the RLD membership and the post of national vice-president to party president Jayant Singh. Today, when the Constitution and democratic structure are under threat, remaining silent is a sin,” he said in a post on X.

Siddiqui lamented the perceived erosion of democratic institutions and constitutional values, emphasising his moral obligation to speak out against what he perceives is a threat to India’s democratic fabric. In a poignant letter addressed to RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary, Siddiqui highlighted their shared commitment to secularism and constitutional principles, while regretfully announcing his decision to disassociate himself from the party.

The resignation comes at a critical juncture for the RLD, which had secured only two seats, Bijnor and Baghpat, in the NDA alliance out of UP’s 80 LS seats. Reports suggested internal discord within the party ranks over the decision to join hands with the BJP-led coalition, with party workers expressing dissatisfaction with Chaudhary’s handling of the election campaign.

“However, now with the RLD becoming a part of the NDA, puts me in a piquant situation. I have struggled long and hard in my mind and heart, but find myself unable to associate with an alliance headed by the BJP. I am aware of your political compulsions and am not in a position to advise you otherwise. But speaking for myself, I am constrained to withdraw myself from this ongoing campaign, as indeed from the RLD,” reads the post.

Siddiqui’s resignation underscores the challenges faced by the BJP in wooing the Jat electorate, traditionally aligned with the RLD. The resignation also hints at underlying tensions within the NDA alliance, with Siddiqui alleging mistreatment during PM Modi’s rally in Meerut.

