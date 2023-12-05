Karni Sena leader Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi shot dead in Jaipur

Jaipur, December 5
Right-wing group Shri Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena’s president Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi was shot dead by assailants here on Tuesday, police said.
According to police, the incident took place in the Shyam Nagar area in the afternoon.
“As per initial reports, four people entered a house where Gogamedi was present and opened fire at him. One of Gogamedi’s security personnel and another person were injured in the firing,” Rajasthan DGP Umesh Mishra said.
Jaipur Police Commissioner Biju George Joseph said Gogamedi was rushed to a private hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.
