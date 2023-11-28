Uttarkashi, November 28
Rescuers have fallen back on the rat-hole mining technique to evacuate 41 labourers trapped in a tunnel here for 15 days, following the failure of a heavy machine to drill through the rubble to create an escape passage for them.
Rat-hole mining is a controversial and hazardous procedure in which miners in small groups go down narrow burrows to excavate small quantities of coal. The technique get its name as the miners resemble burrowing rats.
It is often associated with Meghalaya, where holes are drilled for mining small amounts of coal.
As many as 12 rat-hole mining experts were called in to finish the last stretch of drilling by using hand-held tools in a confined space after the broken parts of the auger drilling machine were removed from the rubbles.
Rat miners did a phenomenal job by digging 10 metres in less than 24 hours, said an official.
Explaining about the process, one of the workers, Mohan Rai said, “We will do the drilling and collect the muck with our hand. We have been doing this for years.” He said they use proper gear, wear oxygen masks and glasses to cover their eyes.
Rakesh Rajput, another expert, said three of them will go inside the tunnel, one will do the drilling, another will collect the muck and the third one will push the muck through the trolley.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Uttarakhand tunnel rescue: Rescuers ‘close’ to breaking through rubble, end of workers' ordeal nears
Rescue workers break through the 60-metre stretch of rubble ...
Jind school principal fired for 'sexually harassing' girls
Education dept issues the dismissal orders following approva...
Rat-hole mining: Rescuers in Uttarakhand resort to traditional method after failure of modern machine
It is often associated with Meghalaya, where holes are drill...
Haryana farmers end 3-day protest after submitting memorandum to Governor
To hold a meeting in Hisar to decide their next course of ac...
Punjab farmer leaders meet Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian over demands
Set to meet Governor Banwarilal Purohit