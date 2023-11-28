 Rat-hole mining: Rescuers in Uttarakhand resort to traditional method after failure of modern machine : The Tribune India

It is often associated with Meghalaya, where holes are drilled for mining small amounts of coal

Rescue officials during an operation to extract the 41 workers trapped inside the collapsed Silkyara Tunnel, in Uttarkashi district, November 28, 2023. PTI



PTI

Uttarkashi, November 28

Rescuers have fallen back on the rat-hole mining technique to evacuate 41 labourers trapped in a tunnel here for 15 days, following the failure of a heavy machine to drill through the rubble to create an escape passage for them.

Rat-hole mining is a controversial and hazardous procedure in which miners in small groups go down narrow burrows to excavate small quantities of coal. The technique get its name as the miners resemble burrowing rats.

It is often associated with Meghalaya, where holes are drilled for mining small amounts of coal.

As many as 12 rat-hole mining experts were called in to finish the last stretch of drilling by using hand-held tools in a confined space after the broken parts of the auger drilling machine were removed from the rubbles.

Rat miners did a phenomenal job by digging 10 metres in less than 24 hours, said an official.

Explaining about the process, one of the workers, Mohan Rai said, “We will do the drilling and collect the muck with our hand. We have been doing this for years.” He said they use proper gear, wear oxygen masks and glasses to cover their eyes.

Rakesh Rajput, another expert, said three of them will go inside the tunnel, one will do the drilling, another will collect the muck and the third one will push the muck through the trolley.

#Meghalaya #Uttarakhand


