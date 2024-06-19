Ration scam: Actress Rituparna appears before ED officers in Kolkata

Kolkata, June 19
Bengali actress Rituparna Sengupta appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) at its city office on Wednesday in connection with the ongoing investigation into the multi-crore ration distribution scam, an officer said.
The actress was asked to present some “specific” documents related to her bank transactions, he added.
“We have a few questions for the actress. We will also verify other details, particularly some transactions made through her bank accounts. We need to know the source and destination of those transactions,” the ED officer told PTI.
The central probe agency had previously asked the actress to appear before its officers on June 5 in connection with the same matter.
Sengupta, who was in the USA for personal reasons at that time, requested the ED officers for another date after her return.
Incidentally, in 2019, Rituparna was questioned by the ED in connection with their probe into the Rose Valley chit fund scam.
