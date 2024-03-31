Ration ‘scam’: ED arrests Shahjahan

Kolkata: The ED on Saturday took the custody of Sheikh Shahjahan, the suspended TMC leader accused of being mastermind behind the attack on ED and CAPF teams at Sandeshkhali on January 5. Earlier, an ED team interrogated Shahjahan at the Basirhat sub-jail in connection with multi-crore ration distribution case.
