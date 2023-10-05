 Jumla Boy vs Ravan: BJP, Congress engage in poster war on social media : The Tribune India

Jumla Boy vs Ravan: BJP, Congress engage in poster war on social media

While the ruling party sharing a poster on X portraying Rahul Gandhi as ‘new age Ravan’, Youth Congress president Srinivas BV posted another poster portraying PM Modi as ‘Modanav’

A combination of posters shows PM Narendra Modi and HM Amit Shah as Jumla Boy (L) and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as Ravana. PTI Photo



New Delhi, October 5

The poster war between the Congress and the BJP intensified on social media on Thursday with the ruling party sharing a poster on X portraying Rahul Gandhi as a "new age Ravan", evoking strong criticism from the opposition party which termed it as "unacceptable" and "downright dangerous".

The poster came out a day after the Congress posted on X a picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the caption "The Biggest Liar" and another calling him a "Jumla Boy", who was "going to hit the election rally soon".

In a sharp retort, the BJP on its official handle on X shared a poster of Gandhi with several heads with the title "Bharat Khatre Mein Hai - A Congress party production. Directed by George Soros".

"The new age Ravan is here. He is Evil. Anti Dharma. Anti Ram. His aim is to destroy Bharat." the BJP said on X.

This evoked a strong reaction from the Congress general secretary in charge of communications Jairam Ramesh, who said, it is intended to incite and provoke violence against the former Congress chief whose father and grandmother were assassinated by forces that want to divide India.

"What is the real intent of an atrocious graphic portraying Rahul Gandhi as Ravan by the BJP's official handle? It is clearly intended to incite and provoke violence against a Congress MP and a former President of the party, whose father and grandmother were assassinated by forces that want to divide India," he said in a post on X.

"It is one thing for the PM to give evidence daily of being a pathological liar and of suffering from a narcissistic personality disorder. But for him to get his party to produce something this obnoxious is not just completely unacceptable, but is downright dangerous," Ramesh said.

"We will not be intimidated," the Congress leader also asserted.

Later, Indian Youth Congress president Srinivas BV posted another poster on X portraying PM Modi as "MODANAV".

"The new age MODANAV is here. He is Evil. Anti Democracy. Anti Constitution. Anti People. Anti Humanity. His only aim is to destroy Bharat and the idea of INDIA," he said on X along with the poster titled "Hindustan Khatre mein hai - MODANAV. A Bharat Jumlebaaj Party production. Directed by Param Mitra Adani." As the battle lines between the two main parties get drawn in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, their leaders have intensified their attacks against each other.

The poster war between the two parties is likely to escalate further in the coming months as elections in five states and the general elections draw near.

Earlier too, both the parties had launched cartoon strips against leaders of both the opposing parties on social media.  

