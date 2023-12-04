Ravi Shastri praises PM Modi; NCP asks ex-cricketer to also speak on Manipur

New Delhi, December 4
The NCP asked former Indian cricket team coach Ravi Shastri on Monday to speak on the situation in ethnic strife-torn Manipur, soon after he praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the BJP’s electoral success in three states.
“Mr Ravi Shastri, you always say, ‘Like a Tracer Bullet....’ Well then, please say something about the bullets that have taken many innocent lives in Manipur,” Nationalist Congress Party’s (NCP) national spokesperson Clyde Crasto said on X.
He also said Shastri should share his views on the fight and struggle of the women wrestlers who are seeking justice against a Lok Sabha member of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Crasto’s comments came after Shastri praised Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for the BJP’s electoral wins in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.
“A team at play. Clinical. Absolutely brilliant. A bulldozing performance and how,” Shastri said on X.
