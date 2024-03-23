Rawat, Tamta file papers in Uttarakhand

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 22

Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and sitting MP Ajay Tamta on Friday filed their nominations as BJP candidates from Haridwar and Almora constituencies.

All five Uttarakhand parliamentary seats go to the polls on April 19 in the first phase. The BJP put up a united front at the nominations with Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Haridwar MP in the outgoing Lok Sabha, being present when Rawat filed his nomination in virtual mode.

“It is a new journey. From Doiwala MLA to a nominee for Lok Sabha, it has been an emotional journey for me,” said Rawat.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Uttarakhand