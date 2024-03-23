Rawat, Tamta file papers in Uttarakhand

New Delhi, March 22
Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and sitting MP Ajay Tamta on Friday filed their nominations as BJP candidates from Haridwar and Almora constituencies.
All five Uttarakhand parliamentary seats go to the polls on April 19 in the first phase. The BJP put up a united front at the nominations with Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Haridwar MP in the outgoing Lok Sabha, being present when Rawat filed his nomination in virtual mode.
“It is a new journey. From Doiwala MLA to a nominee for Lok Sabha, it has been an emotional journey for me,” said Rawat.
