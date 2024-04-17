 Rawat vs Rawat: A battle of prestige in Uttarakhand’s religious epicentre : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Rawat vs Rawat: A battle of prestige in Uttarakhand’s religious epicentre
Constituency Watch: HARIDWAR

Rawat vs Rawat: A battle of prestige in Uttarakhand’s religious epicentre

Rawat vs Rawat: A battle of prestige in Uttarakhand’s religious epicentre

Traffic jams are a major issue for people of Haridwar. - FIle photo



Tribune News Service

Neeraj Mohan

Haridwar, APRIL 16

The prestige of two former Chief Ministers of Uttarakhand is at stake as the religious epicentre of Haridwar Lok Sabha seat braces for the April 19 electoral battle.

Trivendra Rawat &Virendra Rawat

Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat is stepping into the Lok Sabha electoral arena for the first time, replacing former Chief Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank in this crucial constituency, while Congress has fielded former Chief Minister Harish Rawat’s son, Virendra Singh Rawat. Both parties are struggling hard to win this religious city, and this seat assumes great political significance in the politics of the Hill State. Virendra Singh Rawat (48) sees this election as the beginning of his political career, while Trivendra Singh Rawat (64) sees this election as a new beginning for central politics.

IN NUMBERS

Total voters: 20.35 lakh

Male: 10.70 lakh

Female: 9.64 lakh

Previous winner: Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (6.65 lakh votes)

Nearest rival: Ambareesh Kumar (4.06 lakh votes)

Voting date: April 19

Contenders in fray: 14

Leaving nothing to chance, Harish Rawat himself leads the election campaign of his son and spearheads a series of roadshows, door-to-door canvassing, and street-corner gatherings, often seen leading the convoy of motorcycles. Virendra, usually found nodding in agreement beside Rawat, accompanies the former CM to yet another public gathering. Party members, anticipating Rawat’s efforts to be distributed statewide given his seniority in the party, are barely concealing their dissatisfaction. Since the central leadership of the Congress is missing from the campaign, besides Priyanka Gandhi, who addressed two rallies for Virendra Rawat, not even a single leader from the Congress campaigned in Uttarakhand. Even Rawat’s daughter, Anupama Rawat, who currently serves as the representative for Haridwar Rural in the state assembly, is also helping her brother with a door-to-door campaign.

On the other hand, Trivendra Rawat, a political veteran of three decades, also led an intensive campaign. The advantage for Trivendra is that, besides his local leadership, he also has the support of the BJP’s central leadership and Yogi Adityanath.

Given the religious significance of Haridwar, which draws pilgrims from all corners of the country, the constituency remains a top priority for both the BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). With 13 Akharas housing saints and seers, the political stakes are high in this sacred terrain.

Confident in his prospects, Trivendra Singh Rawat expressed assurance of victory, citing extensive support from various segments of society. He emphasised the BJP’s focus on effective booth management, particularly highlighting the significant presence of agricultural laborers benefiting from central schemes and their reverence for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The BJP’s confidence is further buoyed by its success in attracting prominent figures from other parties in Haridwar into its fold.

However, the electoral landscape in Haridwar is further complicated by the presence of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), which has fielded Jamil Ahamad Qasmi as its candidate. With a significant support base among SC voters, the BSP’s entry into the fray poses challenges for both the Congress and the BJP. The BSP commands nearly 35 per cent vote share of Muslims and Dalits. In the last Lok Sabha election, the BSP got 14 percent of the total polled votes in Uttarakhand.

Amid these dynamics, Khanpur MLA Umesh Kumar Pattarkar has thrown his hat into the ring as an independent candidate, further fragmenting the electoral calculus.

The SC electorate, divided between the BSP, BJP, and Congress, aims to retain its Muslim voter base. Presently, the Haridwar constituency boasts a voter base exceeding 20 lakh votes, comprising over four lakh Muslims and three lakh Dalits, while the Other Backward Classes including Gurjars, Sainis and Jats are around 20 percent. Whereas the upper-castes including Brahmins, Thakurs, and Baniyas make a total 30%.

Besides the cleaning of Ghats and Ganga, unemployment, lack of cleanliness, traffic jams and surge in population of the religious towns of Haridwar and Rishikesh are the major issues for the people of Haridwar. “No doubt the Char-Dham Yatra project has brought big development to Uttarakhand. But now the religious towns have become tourist hotspots, and rich industrialists are purchasing properties here, which is a threat for the locals. We cannot see our religious places converting into tourist places like Goa," said a local priest Mahesh Joshi.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Lok Sabha #Uttarakhand


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

BJP announces 3 candidates for Lok Sabha polls in Punjab; fields ex-IAS officer Parampal Kaur from Bathinda

2
India Patanjali advertisements case

Ramdev, Balkrishna tender apologies ‘in person' with folded hands; Supreme Court says ‘you are not off the hook’

3
Punjab

AAP announces 4 more candidates for Lok Sabha polls in Punjab, fields Muktsar’s MLA Kaka Brar from Ferozepur

4
Delhi

ASI shot dead, another injured after man opens fire on Delhi's busy flyover; accused then kills self

5
India

1,016 candidates clear UPSC exam, Aditya Srivastava secures top rank

6
Haryana

Lok Sabha poll: Former Haryana deputy CM Dushyant Chautala’s mother Naina Chautala, singer Fazilpuria in JJP’s 1st list of candidates

7
Himachal

Kangana calls Vikramaditya 'chotta pappu'; Congress minister describes Bollywood's queen as ‘badi behan'

8
Punjab

Punjab Police crack Nangal VHP leader murder case, arrest 2 terror operatives

9
India

Supreme Court trashes idea of physical counting of VVPAT slips

10
Haryana

Rohtak’s Pragati Verma secures 355th rank in UPSC exam

Don't Miss

View All
Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’
Punjab

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist
India

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist

Sikhs celebrate Baisakhi on NY Assembly premises
Diaspora

Sikhs celebrate 'Khalsa Sajna Divas' on New York Assembly premises

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations
Trending

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves food at Iftar langar in Lahore
Trending

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves Iftar langar in Lahore

Apple warns of Pegasus-like attack on politicians, scribes
India

Apple warns of Pegasus-like attack on politicians, scribes triggered by missed call on WhatsApp

India cricketer Hardik Pandya duped of Rs 4.3 crore, stepbrother Vaibhav in police net for forgery
Sports

India cricketer Hardik Pandya duped of Rs 4.3 crore, stepbrother Vaibhav in police net for forgery

Youth saves kids from oncoming train, loses leg
Himachal

Solan youth Ritik saves kids from oncoming train, loses leg

Top News

Three days before poll, top Naxalite among 29 killed in Bastar gunfight

Three days before poll, top Naxalite among 29 killed in Bastar gunfight

3 security men hurt | AK-47, Insas among arms seized | Modi ...

List steps taken to curb lynching, cow vigilantism: Supreme Court to state govts

List steps taken to curb lynching, cow vigilantism: Supreme Court to state govts

‘Not off the hook’: Supreme Court to Patanjali founders

‘Not off the hook’: Supreme Court to Patanjali founders

Baba Ramdev, Acharya Balkrishna tender apologies

Supreme Court junks idea of physical counting of VVPAT slips

Supreme Court junks idea of physical counting of VVPAT slips

Says not practicable | Defers hearing till tomorrow — day be...

Pawan Kumar Tinu, Jagdeep S Kaka Brar on AAP’s Punjab list

Pawan Kumar Tinu, Jagdeep S Kaka Brar on AAP’s Punjab list

Saffron party fields Parampal Kaur Sidhu, Som Parkash’s wife


Cities

View All

Police crack jewellery shop robbery case

Police crack jewellery shop robbery case

DTF members condole death of woman mid-day meal worker

Vigilance nabs ASI for taking Rs 5K bribe

Hand over Children’s Park at Company Bagh to public: Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh to AIT Chairman

School bus drivers exhorted to follow traffic rules in letter & spirit

INDIA VOTES 2024: To corner Badals in their Bathinda bastion, rival parties field former Akali supporters

To corner Badals in their Bathinda bastion, rival parties field former Akali supporters

It’s party’s call, but want to fight from Bathinda: Harsimrat Kaur Badal

Chandigarh: 17 challaned for wasting water

Chandigarh: 17 challaned for wasting water

Fire scare at event attended by Punjab Governor at Tagore Theatre, Chandigarh

Pawan Bansal, aides skip key Congress meeting in Chandigarh

Several Chandigarh Congress office-bearers resign, seek Harmohinder Singh Lucky’s removal

Mohali: Flier posts ordeal in sky on social media

ASI shot dead, another injured after man opens fire on Delhi's busy flyover; accused then kills self

ASI shot dead, another injured after man opens fire on Delhi's busy flyover; accused then kills self

Delhi L-G pens open letter to CM Kejriwal, slams AAP government over water scarcity issues

‘My name is Arvind Kejriwal and I’m not a terrorist’: AAP shares Delhi CM's message from Tihar

Chanpreet worked for BJP also, AAP claims; slams attempts to 'tarnish' its image

College student killed, 2 injured as car falls 50 feet off flyover in Gurugram

Jalandhar LS seat: Barring SAD, all parties ready with candidates

Jalandhar LS seat: Barring SAD, all parties ready with candidates

Won’t seek votes for any political party, says AAP MP Seechewal

BJP releases poll manifesto, says it’s an overview of India in 2047

Youth stabbed to death over old feud

Fire breaks out at sports factory, immigration office

EPFO recovers Rs 30.22 crore from 49 defaulter establishments in Ludhiana

EPFO recovers Rs 30.22 crore from 49 defaulter establishments in Ludhiana

Patient shares bed with corpse at Ludhiana Civil Hospital

Wheat procurement: 2,150 MT arrives in Ludhiana district mandis

Loh-Langar land row: Residents feel cheated, anxious about future

INDIA VOTES 2024: People will help BJP win all 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab, says Vijay Sampla

Giving MSP on all crops too tough: Patiala MP Preneet Kaur

Giving MSP on all crops too tough: Patiala MP Preneet Kaur

Patiala: Turncoats leave electorate confused over party symbols

Railway cricket meet kicks off

Special event marks Khalsa Sajna Diwas