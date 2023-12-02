 Ready for discussion on all issues, Opposition must ensure enabling environment: Pralhad Joshi : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Ready for discussion on all issues, Opposition must ensure enabling environment: Pralhad Joshi

Ready for discussion on all issues, Opposition must ensure enabling environment: Pralhad Joshi

Ready for discussion on all issues, Opposition must ensure enabling environment: Pralhad Joshi

The meeting was chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. PTI



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 2

The Government on Saturday said that it was ready for a structured debate on all issues during the upcoming winter session of Parliament.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi told mediapersons after the all party meeting convened prior to the winter session, which begins from December 4, which the meeting was attended by 30 leaders of 23 parties.

He informed that the winter session of Parliament will begin from December 4, and there will be 15 sittings. It is expected to end on December 22.

The meeting was chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Joshi further stated that the government is ready for discussions on all the issues in a structured debate.

"We had called an all-party meeting today and 23 parties and 30 leaders attended it. Zero hour has been happening regularly. We requested that the atmosphere should be maintained for structured debates. The discussions should be held following rules and procedures...The government is ready to hold discussions on all the issues. The government is fully ready for structured debate," Joshi said.

Notably, the outcomes of four state assembly elections (Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana) will be disclosed on December 3.

Counting for Mizoram will be held on December 4.

These election results are expected to significantly influence the parliamentary session, where the government aims to pass crucial bills.

The government has outlined 18 bills for consideration during the session. Among them are two bills aimed at extending the provisions of the women's reservation law to Jammu and Kashmir and Puducherry, as well as three bills intended to replace existing criminal laws.

The session will also see passage of the supplementary demands for grants, under which the government is likely to seek additional allocation for fertliser, food and fuel subsidies and also for MGNREGA.

Another significant bill awaiting consideration in Parliament concerns the appointment of the chief election commissioner and election commissioners.

#Environment


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Court summons Bikram Majithia's MLA wife Ganieve Majithia

2
Diaspora

3 Khalistan supporters in New Zealand sentenced for plot to kill Kiwi radio host Harnek Singh

3
India

Grounded for years, IAF set to overhaul Mi-26 copters at Chandigarh airbase with Russian assistance

4
India

RAW faces West hostility as US bats for stronger ties

5
Entertainment

Sunny Deol's heartfelt applause: 'My little brother Bobby shakes the world' in 'Animal'

6
Trending

In viral video, Pakistan cricketers seen loading luggage in truck after landing in Australia for test match; sad fans ask 'bhai koi official staff nahi hai'

7
Delhi

Delhi airport: 20 flights diverted due to bad weather

8
Sports

Axar Patel shines as India beat Australia by 20 runs to claim series

9
Entertainment

Shehnaaz Gill radiates joy in latest picture with grandparents

10
World

What is posthumous sperm retrieval? And how it offers solace to families whose men have died in Gaza war?

Don't Miss

View All
On Air India Amritsar to London flight , video of water leaking from overhead panel goes viral
Trending

On Air India Amritsar to London flight, video of water leaking from overhead panel goes viral

State witnesses season’s first widespread snowfall
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh witnesses season's first widespread snowfall

Chandigarh records wettest, coldest Nov day ever
Chandigarh

Chandigarh records wettest, coldest November day ever

Chandigarh needs to probe heritage item theft cases: French police officer
Chandigarh

Chandigarh needs to probe heritage item theft cases: French police officer

NASA to send Indian to space station, says ISRO’s Somanath
India

NASA to send Indian to International Space Station, says ISRO chief S Somanath

Tunnel rescue: ‘Stuck together like brothers, took walks, did yoga’
India

Uttarakhand tunnel rescue: 'Stuck together like brothers, took walks, did yoga'

Haryana's whiz kid strikes jackpot, wins Rs 1 crore in ‘KBC 15'
Haryana

Haryana's whizkid wins Rs 1 crore at 'KBC 15'

Woman takes on shooters during attack on her son
Haryana

Bhiwani woman takes on shooters with broom during attack on her son

Top News

Israel intensifies its assault on southern Gaza, causing renewed concern about civilian deaths

Israel intensifies its assault on southern Gaza, causing renewed concern about civilian deaths

The attacks were focused on Khan Younis area, where military...

Three Vistara flights diverted to Jaipur, Ahmedabad due to low visibility at Delhi airport

Delhi airport: 20 flights diverted due to bad weather

Flights were diverted to Jaipur, Amritsar, Lucknow, Ahmedaba...

3 Khalistan supporters in New Zealand sentenced for plot to kill Kiwi radio host Harnek Singh

3 Khalistan supporters in New Zealand sentenced for plot to kill Kiwi radio host Harnek Singh

Sarvjeet Sidhu, pleaded guilty to attempted murder, while Su...

Lot at stake for regional satraps ahead of counting of votes for assembly polls

Lot at stake for regional satraps ahead of counting of votes for assembly polls

Votes cast in the Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan an...

What is posthumous sperm retrieval? And how it offers solace to families whose men have died in Gaza war?

What is posthumous sperm retrieval? And how it offers solace to families whose men have died in Gaza war?

Posthumous sperm retrieval (PSR) is a procedure that involve...


Cities

View All

Three suspects arrested for murder bid in Ranjit Avenue

Amritsar: Three suspects arrested for murder bid in Ranjit Avenue

Two nabbed with 210-gm heroin

Arvind Kejriwal's Punjab visit today, farm unions not on same page over blockades

Another recovery agent robbed of Rs 1.25 lakh

Protest over contaminated water supply, choked sewer

Bathinda lad awarded at NDA passing-out parade

Bathinda lad awarded at NDA passing-out parade

Muktsar man Diljeet Brar elected Speaker in Canada’s Manitoba Assembly

Poor drainage bane of Zirakpur

Poor drainage bane of Zirakpur

Chandigarh Municipal Corporation in dock for flooding of High Court premises

High Court: Human nature’s rebellion against graft sparks hope

Military Literature Festival: Spreading awareness on national security

1,260 vehicles scrapped at Chandigarh's Industrial Area centre in 7 months

Three Vistara flights diverted to Jaipur, Ahmedabad due to low visibility at Delhi airport

Delhi airport: 20 flights diverted due to bad weather

New cyber crime: Noida logs first case of 'digital arrest', woman duped of over Rs 11 lakh

Delhi continues to reel under pollution, AQI recorded at 372

Delhi L-G gives nod to 83 more establishments to operate 24x7

Principal Secy pulled up over poor state of roads

Make sugar mills operational: Cane farmers to Punjab govt

Make sugar mills operational: Cane farmers to Punjab govt

Ahead of Jalandhar MC elections, 3 AAP leaders get new responsibilities

'Our Iraqi employer stripped us, kept us locked in washrooms'

Voter registration camps across Jalandhar district from today

Akalis urge Governor to recommend CBI probe into Sultanpur Lodhi gurdwara attack

Lone Delhi flight operated 28 days in 3 months, Centre pulls up carrier

Lone Delhi flight operated 28 days in 3 months, Centre pulls up carrier

Play proactive role in war against AIDS: Health Minister to youth

Dengue stings 9 more

Always try to act strict against criminals: CP

Gangster Sanjeev received six gunshots, Gopi 2, says autopsy

40 students of government school in Sangrur fall ill after allegedly eating ‘poor quality food’

40 students of government school in Sangrur fall ill after allegedly eating ‘poor quality food’

Patiala: 2 student factions of Punjabi University again at loggerheads

Prisoners to run fuel station in Patiala

Samana to get new bus terminus soon

Three nabbed for theft, over 1kg gold, 1kg silver recovered