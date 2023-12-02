Ready for discussion on all issues, Opposition must ensure enabling environment: Pralhad Joshi

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 2

The Government on Saturday said that it was ready for a structured debate on all issues during the upcoming winter session of Parliament.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi told mediapersons after the all party meeting convened prior to the winter session, which begins from December 4, which the meeting was attended by 30 leaders of 23 parties.

He informed that the winter session of Parliament will begin from December 4, and there will be 15 sittings. It is expected to end on December 22.

The meeting was chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Joshi further stated that the government is ready for discussions on all the issues in a structured debate.

"We had called an all-party meeting today and 23 parties and 30 leaders attended it. Zero hour has been happening regularly. We requested that the atmosphere should be maintained for structured debates. The discussions should be held following rules and procedures...The government is ready to hold discussions on all the issues. The government is fully ready for structured debate," Joshi said.

Notably, the outcomes of four state assembly elections (Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana) will be disclosed on December 3.

Counting for Mizoram will be held on December 4.

These election results are expected to significantly influence the parliamentary session, where the government aims to pass crucial bills.

The government has outlined 18 bills for consideration during the session. Among them are two bills aimed at extending the provisions of the women's reservation law to Jammu and Kashmir and Puducherry, as well as three bills intended to replace existing criminal laws.

The session will also see passage of the supplementary demands for grants, under which the government is likely to seek additional allocation for fertliser, food and fuel subsidies and also for MGNREGA.

Another significant bill awaiting consideration in Parliament concerns the appointment of the chief election commissioner and election commissioners.

