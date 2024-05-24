 Ready for polygraph, narco test in assault case: Swati Maliwal : The Tribune India

  • India
  • Ready for polygraph, narco test in assault case: Swati Maliwal

Ready for polygraph, narco test in assault case: Swati Maliwal

Ready for polygraph, narco test in assault case: Swati Maliwal

Swati Maliwal has accused Delhi CM’s PA Bibhav Kumar of assault. File



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 23

Aam Aadmi Party’s Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal on Thursday said she was ready to take narco and polygraph tests in the matter of alleged assault by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s personal secretary Bibhav Kumar.

Won’t resign

If they wanted the Rajya Sabha seat, if they had asked for it with love, I would have given up my life. But now, no matter who comes to power, I will not resign. Swati Maliwal, Aam Aadmi party’s Rajya Sabha MP

Kejri travelling with accused shows where his loyalty lies: irani

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Thursday said no one should hamper the probe into the alleged assault on AAP MP Swati Maliwal, claiming it was part of the investigation to ascertain who were present at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence and the role they played when the incident occurred. "The very fact that Arvind Kejriwal goes on campaign with an assaulter is an indication as to where his loyalties lie. With the assaulter in the company of Arvind Kejriwal, can you expect him to do justice to anybody?" she said.

She said she was not giving a “clean chit to anyone”, noting Kejriwal was at his Civil Lines residence on May 13 morning when she was assaulted.

“I am ready to undergo a polygraph and narco test,” Maliwal told an agency today.

Recounting the alleged assault, she said she had gone to meet Kejriwal at his residence around 9 am and was asked to wait.

“Bibhav Kumar stormed in and without provocation, slapped me seven-eight times. When I tried to push him, he held my leg and dragged me down, and my head hit the centre table. After I fell, Kumar kicked me. I screamed for help, but no one came,” Maliwal said.

Asked if she thought she had been assaulted on somebody’s instructions, Maliwal said, “That is a matter of investigation. I’m cooperating with the Delhi Police. However, I am not giving a clean chit to anyone.”

Maliwal said Bibhav was not just a personal secretary to Chief Minister Kejriwal. “He has been with Kejriwal since 2006, just like me, and became a powerful figure. If he is angry with you, you are finished with the party,” she said.

On the videos released by AAP that show her sitting calmly, Maliwal said, “When he saw a call had been made to 112, he summoned security and began making the video. The video is over 10 minutes long, but only a small part has been released. I told officials how I was beaten. I said I would leave when cops arrive but I wasn’t heard.” She said fearful of the consequences, she first hesitated to make the matter public.

“When media began calling, I got scared because I did not want the issue to be politicised during the Lok Sabha elections. Sanjay Singh even condemned the incident saying Kejriwal had taken cognisance and would take action. But the party took a U-turn and said I was being blackmailed by the BJP over a 2016 corruption case,” said Maliwal.

“My friends are being pressured to share personal photos of me dancing. Party workers in the US were asked to send my photos…If they wanted the Rajya Sabha seat, if they had asked for it with love, I would have given up my life. However, no matter who comes to power, I will not resign now,” said Maliwal.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

