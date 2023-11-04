Ready to join probe, but ensure decency maintained: Mahua Moitra

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 3

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, who accused the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee of asking humiliating questions during a “cash-for-query” hearing on Thursday, has expressed her readiness to cooperate with the probe while stressing the importance of protection from misogyny and maintaining a standard of decency.

Speaking in Kolkata on Friday, Moitra dubbed the ethics committee probe a “political witch-hunt” and said the sole intention was to “suspend her” from Parliament.

Moitra, who alleged she was asked irrelevant questions about her personal life during the committee’s hearing, said: “I am always ready for the probe and to answer all questions. But there has to be a line of decency which needs to be maintained. I need protection from cheap questions. I have written about this to the LS Speaker too,” she said.

The Krishnanagar MP affirmed her willingness to answer any question related to the probe. She said: “I have told the Speaker he has to give me protection against the filthy, disgusting misogyny. Anything related to the inquiry, I have already answered. I have clarified my position 100 times. If I have broken any rule, I should be informed about it. If they want to ask me any questions, it’s okay, but not in this setup,” said Moitra.

She criticised the panel for not summoning Darshan Hiranandani and not allowing her opportunity to cross-examine him.

When asked whether her party was backing her, Moitra said: “They are backing me to the hilt. Just because there was no statement in the beginning doesn’t mean they are not supporting me.”

Moitra and five Opposition MPs, who are members of the Ethics Panel, had stormed out of the panel meeting to protest personal nature of questions asked to her.

