 Reasons why BJP ceded equal share to Nitish Kumar despite ‘falling popularity’ in Bihar : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Reasons why BJP ceded equal share to Nitish Kumar despite ‘falling popularity’ in Bihar

Reasons why BJP ceded equal share to Nitish Kumar despite ‘falling popularity’ in Bihar

Aiming for a ‘perfect 40’ to achieve targets with an eye on the future

Reasons why BJP ceded equal share to Nitish Kumar despite ‘falling popularity’ in Bihar

Nitish Kumar. File photo



Tribune Web Desk

Vibha Sharma

Chandigarh, March 19

In 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP and Nitish Kumar’s JD-U both contested on 17 seats each and the then undivided Lok Janshakti Party headed by Ram Vilas Paswan on six of the 40 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

But that was a different day and much water had flown in river Ganga in Patna since then. 

Kumar has done several somersaults, the last one being in favour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP ahead of 2024 elections. Several reasons are being cited for his latest U-turn, one of which being ‘his falling popularity and dwindling vote share of JD-U’.

However, the popularity of PM Modi and BJP has grown from strength to strength to emerge as a formidable political challenger. Observers, in fact, say the BJP could have won a much bigger number of seats had it gone without JD-U in Bihar this time. 

In any case, the BJP was expected to play an upper hand this time and contest on a much larger number of seats than it had in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Instead, the saffron leadership chose to give Nitish Kumar almost an equal share, just one less seat.

In 2019, BJP and LJP won all their seats and JD (U) 16. 

In the seat sharing formula for 2024, BJP will contest in 17 Lok Sabha constituencies, JD (U) 16 and Chirag Paswan’s LJP (Ram Vilas) five. The claims of the LJP faction led by Chirag’s uncle and Union minister Pashupati Kumar Paras were ignored and other two NDA allies—Hindustani Awam Morcha and Upendra Kushwaha-led Rashtriya Lok Morcha—landed one seat each.

However, this is also the first time the BJP has got more seats than Nitish Kumar-led JD (U) in Bihar, which many believe, “underscores the change in equations after they joined hands a few months back”.

Reason number one—scoring a perfect 40

There are various reasons why the BJP chose to give master acrobat Nitish Kumar more than his fair share, observers say.

The man has been in the top post for more than two decades, irrespective of who the people in Bihar vote for.  

From 115 seats in 2010 to 71 in 2015 to 43 in 2020, JD(U)’s strength in the Assembly may have been on a slide but Nitish Kumar remains an important cog without which the wheel in Bihar cannot roll. According to state BJP leaders, Nitish Kumar and his party’s 15 per cent vote share remains a valuable addition.

This is the primary reason why BJP—a powerful party with a government at the Centre and in several key states, including the biggest of them all Uttar Pradesh—gave in to Nitish Kumar’s demands, say sources. 

The BJP wants to score a perfect 40 in Bihar to achieve the target set by PM Modi—370 Lok Sabha seats by the BJP and 400 plus by the NDA—all of which would not have been possible without adding Nitish Kumar’s share in the kitty of 40 in Bihar, they add.  

Reason number two—demolishing INDIA bloc

Nitish Kumar, a key face of Opposition’s INDIA bloc to take on PM Modi in the general election, is now with BJP which says a lot about the saffron party’s political finesse. 

Observers say for BJP breaking perceptions regarding INDIA alliance counted more than getting a couple of more seats, individually. Nitish Kumar was the one who convened the first meeting of opposition parties in Patna in June last year, bringing together several frontline leaders on one platform. 

Breaking away of Nitish Kumar has given power to the BJP’s argument against the opposition bloc, which counts more than a few extra seats in Bihar, they argue. 

Reason number 3—caste combinations, caste census 

The fact is it is almost impossible to disentangle Bihar from caste politics and here is where all the allies—Nitish Kumar Kumar, Paswan, Jiten Manjhi and Kushwaha come in to break the forward and backward margins. 

This apart, by giving Nitish Kumar an equal share, the BJP has also managed to quieten all the hullabaloo over caste census that started after the RJD-JD-U-led Bihar government’s caste-based survey.

Reason number 4—the future

2025 is the year when Bihar will vote to elect the state government and the BJP wants things to proceed smoothly till then. 

Any acrimony over seats at this point in time can impact the future as well as the present, explain observers. 

About The Author

Tribune Web Desk

The Tribune Web Desk brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune Wed Desk for not just breaking news stories but wide-ranging coverage of events.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bihar #BJP #Lok Sabha #Nitish Kumar


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Day after he killed CIA constable, gangster Rana Mansoorpuria dies in police encounter in Punjab’s Mukerian

2
Punjab

SAD calls core committee meet amid game of nerves with BJP on pact

3
Sports

PM Modi lauds performance of Punjab’s 15-year-old badminton player Tanvi Sharma

4
Diaspora

Punjab man stabs wife in Canada to death after arguments over finances, informs mother in Ludhiana through video call

5
Punjab

Man who killed Punjab cop shot

6
Sports

Indian Olympic Association dissolves wrestling ad-hoc committee, Wrestling Federation of India to take charge

7
Trending

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar; seized

8
Punjab

In run-up to Lok Sabha polls, Congress leader Navjot Sidhu announces return to cricket commentary in IPL season

9
Haryana

Haryana Cabinet expansion today

10
Punjab

Sunil Jakhar questions Raghav Chadha’s ‘absence’

Don't Miss

View All
Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu
Punjab

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu

Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season
J & K

Kashmir's Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding
Himachal

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground
Himachal

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground

‘Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield’
Punjab

Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield: Punjab youth

Top News

New Haryana ministers take oath

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini carries out first cabinet expansion, inducts 8 ministers

BJP MLA from Hisar Kamal Gupta is the first one to be admini...

Supreme Court asks Centre to respond within 3 weeks to pleas seeking stay of CAA

Supreme Court asks Centre to respond to petitions seeking stay on implementation of CAA

A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud posted the m...

Raj Thackeray meets Home Minister Amit Shah ‘to keep Uddhav Thackeray factor’ at bay

Raj Thackeray meets Home Minister Amit Shah ‘to keep Uddhav Thackeray factor’ at bay

If the alliance is sealed, the MNS may be given one seat to ...

In run-up to Lok Sabha polls, Congress leader Navjot SIdhu announces return to cricket commentary in IPL season

In run-up to Lok Sabha polls, Congress leader Navjot Sidhu announces return to cricket commentary in IPL season

However, his continuation in politics is still suspense

Ex-Indian ambassador to US Taranjit Singh Sandhu joins BJP

Ex-Indian ambassador to US Taranjit Singh Sandhu joins BJP, to contest Amritsar Lok Sabha seat

With Sandhu in the fray, BJP hopes to win back Amritsar wher...


Cities

View All

Man shot at, injured; 1 suspect arrested in in Amritsar, another absconding

Man shot at, injured; 1 suspect arrested in Amritsar, another absconding

Amritsar MC clerk dies in road mishap

Blind murder case of AAP leader solved; one held, three on run

500 gm heroin seized in Attari; two nabbed

3 booked for duping man of Rs 34.22 lakh on pretext of sending daughter, son-in-law abroad

NSA Ajit Doval conferred D.Litt at Central University in Bathinda

NSA Ajit Doval conferred D.Litt at Central University in Bathinda

AN-32 aircraft deployed to airlift critical casualties from Leh to Chandigarh: IAF

AN-32 aircraft deployed to airlift critical casualties from Leh to Chandigarh: IAF

E-buses: Chandigarh saves on diesel worth Rs 17 crore in two years

New Mullanpur stadium all geared up for IPL tie

INDIA VOTES 2024: Chandigarh MC chief writes to parties on use of community centres

INDIA VOTES 2024: Viksit Bharat Sampark WhatsApp messages poll code violation: RO

INDIA VOTES 2024: BJP candidates unveil 100-day roadmap for Lok Sabha elections

INDIA VOTES 2024: BJP candidates unveil 100-day roadmap for Lok Sabha elections

ED a political weapon, SC dismissed its claim that AAP got Rs 100-crore in kickbacks, says Delhi minister Atishi

BJP Yuva Morcha leaders join AAP

What did you do for Delhi, AAP leader asks BJP MPs

Elderly women voters outnumber male counterparts

Garbage lifting begins after 9 days

Garbage lifting begins after 9 days

Over 4.93 lakh voters to cast ballot in Nawanshahr

Vegetable, fruit vendors protest proposed rent hike

Follow model code of conduct strictly, DC asks political parties

Speculation rife as SAD MLA from Banga meets Punjab CM

Punjab man stabs wife in Canada to death after arguments over finances, informs mother in Ludhiana through video call

Punjab man stabs wife in Canada to death after arguments over finances, informs mother in Ludhiana through video call

4-year-old child of migrant family raped, murdered

Nine-year-old boy dies after hit by train, narrow escape for 2 children

Poll code violation: CM’s pictures still intact at AAC near Chand Cinema

Woman, paramour held for killing spouse

Govt schoolteachers to hold strike on March 21

Govt schoolteachers to hold strike on March 21

Awareness rally on save girl child

RGNUL organises one-day seminar on senior citizens

Educational trip to IISER Mohali

Subhash Sood likely to join AAP