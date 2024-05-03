Rebuilding Gaza homes will take 16 years, says UN

Jerusalem, May 2

If the Israel-Hamas war stopped today, it would still take until 2040 to rebuild all the homes that have been destroyed in nearly seven months of Israel’s bombardment and ground offensives in the territory, according to United Nations (UN) estimates released on Thursday.

The United States has pressured Israel to increase aid deliveries during the war, and on Wednesday, Israel reopened a border crossing with hard-hit northern Gaza Strip for the first time since it was damaged at the start of the war.

Meanwhile, on his seventh visit since the latest war between Israel and Hamas broke out in October, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken pressed for a ceasefire deal. The proposed truce would free hostages held by Hamas in exchange for a halt to the fighting and the delivery of much needed food, medicine and water into Gaza. Palestinian prisoners are also expected to be released as part of the deal.

On October 7, Palestinian militants launched an unprecedented attack into southern Israel, killing around 1,200 persons — mostly civilians — and abducting around 250 hostages. Israel says militants still hold around 100 hostages and the remains of more than 30 others.

More than 34,500 Palestinians have died in the conflict, according to local health officials, as the territory faces a humanitarian catastrophe. The war has driven around 80 per cent of Gaza’s population of 2.3 million from their homes, caused vast destruction in several towns and cities and pushed northern Gaza to the brink of famine. — AP

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Gaza #Hamas #Israel