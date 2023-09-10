Recalling Akbar, Ashoka as democracy founders

Tribune News Service

Democracy and monarchies may be like chalk and cheese, but monarchies, including the Mughals, have been credited with laying the foundation of democracy in the country, in an exhibition organised by the Ministry of Culture on the occasion of the G20 summit.

Ahead of their time ‘Mughal Padishah’ Akbar believed in ‘good administration to ensure everyone’s welfare, regardless of religion’

Mauryan emperor Ashoka established a people-oriented governance and held election of ministers every five years

Chhatrapati Shivaji appointed Ashta-Pradhan or 8 ministers, who represented his governance via decentralisation

“Bharat, the Mother of Democracy” exhibition has left out from its ambit the 19th century social reformers and the heroes of the freedom movement. Akbar the Great, Ashoka the Great and Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji feature in the exhibition. A website, launched last night in connection with the exhibition being held at Bharat Mandapam, lauds “Padishah Akbar” (reign: 1556 to 1605) for his “unusual democratic thinking” that was “way ahead of his time”.

“Akbar introduced the doctrine of “Sulh-i-Kul” (universal peace) as a tool against religious discrimination. To create a harmonious society, he propounded a new syncretic religion known as “Din-i-Ilahi” (divine faith). He also established the ‘Ibadat Khana’ (house of worship) where wise men from different sects met and debated,” the portal said.

