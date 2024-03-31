Recognition of his contribution to country’s progress: PM Modi on Bharat Ratna to L K Advani

New Delhi, March 31
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the conferment of the Bharat Ratna on BJP stalwart L K Advani is a recognition of his enduring contributions to the nation’s progress.
President Murmu conferred the Bharat Ratna, the country’s highest civilian honour, on former deputy prime minister Advani at his residence here earlier on Sunday.
Modi sat next to Advani as the President honoured the veteran leader.
Besides Modi, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah and Advani’s family members attended the ceremony.
In a post on X, Modi shared pictures from the ceremony and said, “It was very special to witness the conferring of the Bharat Ratna upon Shri L K Advani Ji. This honour is a recognition of his enduring contributions to our nation's progress.”
“His dedication to public service and his pivotal role in shaping modern India have left an indelible mark on our history. I am proud to have got the opportunity to work with him very closely over the last several decades,” the prime minister said.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Fighting big battle against corrupt, won't be intimidated by attacks, says PM Modi at Meerut rally
The PM says some people are rattled because he is taking act...
INDIA bloc maha rally: Rahul Gandhi takes a jibe, says PM Modi has resorted to 'match fixing' to win elections
Sunita Kejriwal reads out husband's message at rally; mentio...
BJP does not want opposition parties to unite: Bhagwant Mann at INDIA bloc rally
Says the country belongs to all its 140 crore people and is ...
Trouble mounts for Congress as it gets fresh I-T notice of Rs 1,745 crore; total tax demand rises to Rs 3,567 crore
Sources say Congress has also been taxed for ‘third-party en...
Excise ‘scam’: ED says 'kickbacks' used in AAP Goa poll campaign also detected in I-T, CBI probes
A wide network of hawala operators and 'angadiyas' are also ...