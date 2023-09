Reconstituted CWC to hold first meeting in Hyderabad; strategy for assembly, general election on agenda

PTI

Hyderabad, September 16

The first meeting of the reconstituted Congress Working Committee (CWC) will be held here on Saturday to evolve a strategy for the upcoming assembly polls in five states and the 2024 general election.

Holding the crucial meeting in the Telangana capital, the Congress is also looking to send out a message that it will go all out to dislodge the BRS government in the poll-bound state.

The brainstorming of the Congress top brass during the meeting would prove to be a "game changer" and a "transformative moment" for Telangana politics and the party, leaders said.

Announcing the detailed plan for the CWC meeting to be chaired by Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, general secretaries KC Venugopal and Jairam Ramesh on Friday said this is for the first time in years that the party's top decision-making body would hold deliberations for three days outside Delhi.

The CWC will meet at 2.30pm on Saturday and deliberate on the strategy for the upcoming assembly elections and the Lok Sabha polls.

Talking about the deliberations to be held on Saturday, Venugopal said, "The Congress president will be present. Former Congress presidents Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and all other working committee members, including permanent invitees and special invitees, will also participate."

