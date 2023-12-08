Reddy takes oath as Telangana CM, Vikramarka his deputy

Tribune News Service

Shubhadeep Choudhury

New Delhi, December 7

Congress legislature party leader Revanth Reddy was on Thursday sworn in as Chief Minister of Telangana by Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan in Hyderabad.

Reddy started his innings by signing two files, including one on the implementation of six poll guarantees promised by the Congress.

The party, in its poll manifesto, had promised six guarantees that would “help realise the dream of bangaru Telangana”. These include ‘Mahalakshmi’, ‘Rythu Bharosa’, ‘Gruha Jyothi’, ‘Indiramma Indlu’, ‘Yuva Vikasam’ and ‘Cheyutha’.

Eleven more MLAs also took oath. Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka was sworn in as Deputy Chief Minister. A prominent Dalit leader of the state, Vikramarka was a contender for the post of Chief Minister. N Uttam Kumar Reddy, who too was in the race for the CM post, took oath as Home Minister.

Komatireddy Venkat Reddy (urban local body), C Damodar Raja Narasimha (medical education and health), D Sridhar Babu (finance), Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy (irrigation), Konda Surekha (women welfare), D Anasuya (tribal welfare), Tummala Nageswara Rao (roads and building) and Jupally Krishna Rao (civil supplies) were also sworn in as ministers.

