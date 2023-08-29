Reduction in LPG prices will provide more comfort to sisters: PM Modi

New Delhi, August 29
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hailed the government’s announcement of a Rs 200 per cylinder cut in prices of domestic cooking gas, saying the festival of Raksha Bandhan is about “increasing happiness within the family” and this reduction will provide more comfort to sisters and make their life easier.
The government on Tuesday announced a Rs 200 per cylinder cut in prices of domestic cooking gas. At present, a 14.2-kg LPG cylinder in the national capital costs Rs 1,103 – more than double the rate it came for in May 2020. It will cost Rs 903 when the decision is implemented from Wednesday.
For Ujjwala beneficiaries, the price will be Rs 703 after considering the continuing Rs 200 per cylinder subsidy.
“The festival of Raksha Bandhan is about increasing happiness within the family. The reduction in gas prices will provide more comfort to sisters in my family and make their life easier. May every sister of mine be happy and healthy, this is my wish from God,” Modi said in a post in Hindi on X.
Announcing the decision, which comes a day ahead of Raksha Bandhan, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said the move is aimed at providing relief to households.
Also, the government will provide an additional 75 lakh Ujjwala connections, which will take the total PMUY beneficiaries to 10.35 crore.
