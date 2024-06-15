Refund fee to students who cancel admission: UGC to varsities, colleges

New Delhi, June 14
The University Grants Commission has ruled that universities should refund fee to students who cancel or withdraw their admission till a specific period of time.
Fresh guidelines
- 100% refund within 15 days or more before the officially notified last date of admission
- 80% of refund after 15 days, and 50% by 30 days; after a month of last date of admission, no refund
‘Disclose info online’
The UGC has now mandated self-disclosure of all relevant information from higher education institutions on their websites
As per the new guidelines, students will be allowed a 100 per cent refund within 15 days or more before the formally notified last date of admission. After 15 days, 80 per cent of refund will be available, and 50 per cent by 30 days. After a month, students will not be eligible for a refund.
“Notwithstanding anything contained in any guidelines, prospectus, notification or a schedule, a full refund of fees shall be made by the Higher Education Institutions (HEls) on account of all cancellations of admissions or migrations of students up to 30 September 2024 and with a deduction of not more than Rs 1,000, as a processing fee up to 31 October 2024,” the UGC said.
Furthermore, the directive extends to organisations conducting admissions and fee collection on behalf of HEIs. Each institution is accountable for ensuring timely fee refunds as per the new regulations. The UGC also highlighted its commitment to addressing student grievances through the Redressal of Grievances of Students Regulations, 2023. HEIs are urged to implement the new fee refund policy diligently for the academic year 2024-25.
