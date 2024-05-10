Rein in pro-Khalistan elements on British soil, Ajit Doval tells counterpart

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 9

National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval expressed concern over rising Sikh radicalisation in Britain and the need for London to rein them while co-chairing the India-UK Strategic Dialogue with his UK counterpart Tim Barrow on Thursday. Doval had also flagged his concerns on the issue during earlier meetings with Barrow, especially during the strategic dialogue in July last year.

New Delhi is concerned over radicalisation, especially after the attack on the Indian High Commission by Khalistani elements and the allegations raised by radicals against India after the unnatural death of Khalistan Liberation Force leader Avtar Singh Khanda.

MEA: Canada yet to give proof on Nijjar The three Indians arrested by Canadian police for role in the murder of Hardeep Nijjar have not sought consular access so far, said the MEA, while reiterating that India had not been provided any “specific” proof or information regar-ding the case.

The focal point of their talks was the technology and security initiative, a pivotal bilateral platform aimed at bolstering collaboration in critical and emerging technologies between India and the UK, said MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.

Both NSAs discussed a roadmap to take forward the initiative to address shared security challenges. They also deliberated on bilateral issues of mutual interest and exchanged views on regional and global matters, said Jaiswal. Later, Barrow met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar who posted on X, “Good to meet UK NSA Tim Barrow today in Delhi. Discussed a range of regional and global issues of importance. Also reviewed the progress in our bilateral ties.’’

