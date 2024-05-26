Remal intensifies into severe cyclonic storm, to make landfall by Sunday midnight

PTI

Kolkata, May 26

Cyclone 'Remal' intensified into a severe cyclonic storm on Sunday morning and is likely to make landfall between Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal coasts by midnight of Sunday with maximum sustained wind speed of 110-120 km per hour gusting to 135 kmph, the Met department said.

The severe cyclone is set to bring extremely heavy rain in the coastal districts of West Bengal, apart from Kolkata and its adjoining areas.

Situated over North Bay of Bengal, Remal moved nearly northwards and intensified into a severe cyclonic storm 270 km south-southeast of Sagar Islands in West Bengal, the Met office said in a bulletin.

It is very likely to continue to move nearly northwards, intensify further and cross Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal coasts between Sagar Island and Khepupara, close to southwest of Mongla port, by Sunday midnight as a severe cyclonic storm with maximum sustained wind speed of 110-120 kmph gusting to 135 kmph, the weather office said.

The Met warned of extremely heavy rain in the coastal districts of West Bengal and heavy to very heavy rain in north Odisha on May 26-27 owing to the weather system.

It said that extremely heavy precipitation is likely in Assam and Meghalaya and heavy to very heavy rain in the other northeastern states of Manipur, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh and Tripura on May 27 and 28.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bangladesh #West Bengal