Remark by PM Modi, Amit Shah on Constitution not acceptable: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi, June 24

Accusing PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah of “attacking” the Constitution, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said it was not acceptable to the Opposition INDIA bloc parties.

Addressing reporters on the inaugural day of the 18th Lok Sabha session, Gandhi said no power can touch the Constitution.

The Congress leader also showed a palm top edition of the Constitution to the reporters after making his comments.

“PM Modi and Amit Shah’s assault to the Constitution is not acceptable to us. So, we clung to it while taking oath. Our message is clear. No power can touch the Constitution of India as long as we are around”, he said.

Gandhi’s remarks came after PM Modi hit out at the Congress over the Emergency imposed in 1975, calling it a “black spot” on democracy “when the Constitution was discarded”.

Later writing on X, Gandhi also said that incidents such as the train accident near New Jailpaiguri station in West Bengal and irregularities in NEET and UGC-NET exams have put the Modi government psychologically on the back foot.

‘India’s strong opposition will continue its pressure, raise the voice of the people and will not let the Prime Minister escape without accountability’, Gandhi wrote on X.

