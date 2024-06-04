Remove ‘100% fruit juice’ claim: FSSAI

Tribune News Service

New Delhi: The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on Monday issued a directive mandating all food business operators (FBOs) to remove any claim of "100% fruit juice" from the labels and advertisements of reconstituted fruit juices with immediate effect. All FBOs have also been instructed to exhaust all existing pre-printed packaging materials before September 1.

