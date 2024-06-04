Remove ‘100% fruit juice’ claim: FSSAI

New Delhi: The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on Monday issued a directive mandating all food business operators (FBOs) to remove any claim of "100% fruit juice" from the labels and advertisements of reconstituted fruit juices with immediate effect. All FBOs have also been instructed to exhaust all existing pre-printed packaging materials before September 1.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
D-Day today: BJP eyes record 3rd win; INDIA bloc hopes to halt Modi
PM to equal Nehru’s tally of three consecutive terms if NDA ...
‘Fake narratives, there’s a pattern’: CEC slams those questioning turnout data
Dares opposition parties to give proof of attempts to influe...