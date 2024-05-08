Remove Karnataka BJP’s offensive post, EC tells X

New Delhi, May 7
The Election Commission of India on Tuesday directed microblogging site X to “immediately” remove a cartoon shared in an animated video post by the Karnataka unit of the BJP, terming the post “violative of extant legal framework”.
In a letter to X, the poll body asked the social media platform to take down the post immediately.
“This is issued with the approval of the competent authority,” it said. The video, which allegedly targeted the Muslim community, received a backlash soon after it was posted on May 4. The video reportedly sought to underline the party’s allegation of Muslim appeasement by the Congress.
The Karnataka Police had also issued a notice to X, asking it to take down the post targeting Muslims, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The action came after the Congress had filed a complaint with the state chief electoral officer on May 5.
