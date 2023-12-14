Renowned philanthropist, his wife found dead in Karnataka home under suspicious circumstances

Udupi, December 14
A philanthropist and his wife were found dead at their residence under suspicious circumstances in Karnataka's Udupi district, police said on Wednesday.
The deceased were identified as 68-year-old Leeladhar Shetty and 58-year-old Vasundhara Shetty. The bodies of the couple were found hanging at their residence in Kapu town.
Leeladhara was a known artiste and founded the Rangataranga theatre group. He was popularly known as Leelanna. The couple had also received various awards for their contribution to society.
The police suspect the two may have died by suicide and a family dispute may be the reason for the couple to take the extreme step. Sources said the police had got a suicide note written by the couple.
The police have not said anything officially on this.
The incident took place on Tuesday night. Sources said the Kapu police had taken up the investigation.
