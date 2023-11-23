Uttarkashi: Rescue in last lap, trapped workers likely to be out today

Tribune News Service

Neeraj Mohan

Silkyara (Uttarkashi), November 22

On the 11th day of the rescue mission, operations gained significant momentum as the US-made auger machine successfully drilled up to 45 metres and inserted a total of eight pipes to facilitate the rescue of the 41 trapped workers in the partially collapsed tunnel.

Ambulances stationed US-made auger machine needs to drill nearly 57 to 60 metres to reach the trapped workers, has already drilled 45 metres

Ambulances stationed at site; 41-bed hospital readied at Community Health Centre in Chinyalisaur for the trapped workers

Roti, sabzi, khichdi, daliya, fruits, medicines, toothpaste, soap and clothing items sent to workers through a 6-inch pipe

The auger machine has been operating at full capacity since late Tuesday night with officials anticipating completion by Thursday morning if the pace is maintained. Ambulances have been stationed at the site, ready to transport the workers to a hospital for observation immediately after evacuation. “Arrangements have been made so that they can be taken to a hospital for observation soon after evacuation,” said Uttarkashi Superintendent of Police Arpan Yaduvanshi.

Steel bars come in way Harpal Singh, who is leading the rescue operation, said a 45-metre pipe had been inserted successfully, but a few steel bars were coming in the way. These were being removed with the help of cutters. The operation would be completed by 8 am on Thursday, he said.

Seven pipes — four of 900 mm diameter and three of 800 mm diameter — have been successfully inserted through the rubble. Former adviser to the PM and Officer on Special Duty, Uttarakhand Tourism, Bhaskar Khulbe expressed optimism saying that a breakthrough was expected by late Wednesday or early Thursday.

The machine needs to drill approximately 57 to 60 metres to reach the trapped labourers, requiring an additional 15 metres. Mahmood Ahmed, Managing Director, National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation (NHIDCL), said the rescue teams were now utilising the telescopic method, pushing both a 900 mm pipe and an 800 mm pipe. Besides, rescuers were engaged in horizontal drilling from the Barkot side.

In another positive development, the second 6-inch lifeline (pipeline) has become operational, ensuring that the trapped workers receive food and medicine supply.

A modified communication system with wire connectivity has been established by the National Disaster Response Force and the State Disaster Response Force, enabling clear communication with individuals inside the tunnel. The trapped workers reported in the morning that they were safe.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed hope, stating that the auger machine was operational and he expected all workers to be rescued safely.