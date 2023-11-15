 Rescuers drilling through rubble to reach workers stuck in tunnel : The Tribune India

  • India
  • Rescuers drilling through rubble to reach workers stuck in tunnel

Rescuers drilling through rubble to reach workers stuck in tunnel

Laying steel pipes to create safe passage for labourers to crawl

Rescuers drilling through rubble to reach workers stuck in tunnel

Rescue operations underway after a portion of a tunnel under construction on a highway collapsed in Uttarkashi. PTI



Tribune News Service

Neeraj Mohan

New Delhi, November 14

Rescue operations continued for the third consecutive day on Tuesday to save 40 workers trapped inside a collapsed under-construction tunnel on the Brahmkhal-Yamunotri national highway in Uttarakhand. Authorities said all trapped labourers were safe and communication was being maintained with them through walkie-talkie sets. Food and oxygen supplies are being ensured to them.

The workers were constructing the tunnel when a landslide caused a part of it to cave in on Sunday morning.

The rescue operation involves drilling the tunnel with heavy machinery to insert 900-mm diameter steel pipe sections, one after the other, through the debris-blocked area and create an escape passage for the workers who can then crawl to safety.

Five engineers of the Uttarakhand Irrigation Department are already at the site, helping lay the pipes and provide technical assistance. A total of 160 relief workers have been deployed.

A temporary helipad has been established five kilometre from the site. The Uttarakhand Government today acknowledged that rubble, which continues to fall from upper sections of the tunnel, was hampering rescue work with experts now recommending installation of steel pipes through the debris to evacuate the workers. The 4.5-km tunnel, a part of the Centre’s highway project to enhance connectivity to pilgrimage sites in Uttarakhand, collapsed around 8.45 am on Sunday in Uttarkashi district.

The authorities said 15 trapped labourers were from Jharkhand, eight from Uttar Pradesh, five from Odisha, four from Bihar, three from West Bengal, two each from Uttarakhand and Assam, and one from Himachal Pradesh. Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami reviewed the ongoing rescue efforts and briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the situation.

The Chief Minister’s office said the preparations for rescuing the labourers were in the final stages, with a team of specialists, engineers and necessary equipment at the site. Meanwhile, a high-level expert committee, chaired by the Director of the Uttarakhand Landslide Mitigation and Management Centre, was set up today. It initiated investigation into the cause of the landslide.

4,531-metre tunnel

The site is located between Dharasu and Barkot on the Yamunotri NH. The length of the tunnel is 4,531m. Around 2,340m tunnel has been constructed from the Silkyara end and 1,600m has been built from the Dandalgaon end. A 30m portion collapsed 270m from the Silkyara end.

Worker speaks to son

Gabbar Singh Negi, one of the 40 labourers trapped in the tunnel, spoke to his son on Tuesday. “I was allowed to speak to my father for a few seconds using the pipe through which oxygen is being supplied to the stranded workers,” Akash Singh Negi said.

Equipment at site

Various types of drilling machines have been provided at the site. Outside the tunnel, three poclain machines, two JCB earthmovers, six trucks, one hydra crane and two loaders have been deployed. Inside the tunnel, three shotcrete machines, two boomers, two hydra cranes and two trucks are operational.

#Uttarakhand

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Viral video: In Canada's Brampton, Diwali celebration disrupted by 'Khalistani' groups throwing stones

2
World Cup 2023

Former Pakistani cricketer Abdul Razzaq slammed for citing Aishwarya Rai while commenting on their team's poor World Cup campaign

3
Entertainment

When Amitabh Bachchan cycled from Delhi to Chandigarh for his college admission

4
India

Madhya Pradesh election: 2nd video clip of Narendra Singh Tomar's son discussing 'crores of rupees' surfaces

5
Pollywood

Kapil Sharma to have new comedy show on Netflix

6
Business

Oberoi Group Chairman Emeritus Prithvi Raj Singh Oberoi passes away at 94

7
Entertainment

Kareena Kapoor reveals true motive behind marrying Saif Ali Khan, 'It was because...'

8
World Cup 2023

Rachin Ravindra not named after Rahul Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar, his father clarifies

9
World

Israel-Hamas conflict: Mass grave inside Israeli-encircled Gaza hospital, no plan to rescue babies

10
Delhi

Spike in pollution levels in Delhi; relief unlikely anytime soon

Don't Miss

View All
No agri background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar
Punjab

No agriculture background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den
Chandigarh

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den

SC: Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out
Punjab

Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out: Supreme Court

Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins ~2.5 crore lottery
Jalandhar

Hoshiarpur: Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins Rs 2.5 crore lottery

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour
Delhi

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour

Patiala: Principal thwarts bid to usurp college land
Punjab

Patiala: Woman principal thwarts bid to usurp land of Government College for Girls

Now, devotees can take along ‘langar ration’ to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib
Punjab

Now, devotees can take along 'langar ration' to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

City air quality deteriorates
Chandigarh

Chandigarh air quality deteriorates

Top News

Rescuers drilling through rubble to reach workers stuck in tunnel

Rescuers drilling through rubble to reach workers stuck in tunnel

Laying steel pipes to create safe passage for labourers to c...

Delhi AQI back to ‘severe’, no let-up in straw burning cases

Delhi AQI back to 'severe', no let-up in straw burning cases

EAM raises extremism with British Home Secy

EAM raises extremism with British Home Secy

Also takes up FTA and extradition of fugitives

In Gaza, mass grave ‘dug’ to bury patients

In Gaza, mass grave ‘dug’ to bury patients

Israeli forces seize Hamas legislative council building, pol...

4.3 LMT paddy arrives in Punjab on Diwali, VB to probe

4.3 LMT paddy arrives in Punjab on Diwali, VB to probe

44 teams set up across Punjab, records seized


Cities

View All

Rs 35 lakh Community Health Centre funds for payment of salaries, arrears embezzled

Rs 35 lakh Community Health Centre funds for payment of salaries, arrears embezzled

Amritsar Cops fail to deliver, no FIR lodged against violators of cracker rules

Inadequate parking space leads to traffic jams in Amritsar

Gas pipeline work in Hall Bazar affects traffic movement in Amritsar

Amusing tale of a grandma’s recipes for kitchen

‘Sextortion’ trap gets wider, victims end up paying money to scammers

‘Sextortion’ trap gets wider, victims end up paying money to scammers

Youth attacked in Bathinda

Two held for desecration of Gutka Sahib

2 shot over Bathinda property row

Bathinda: Man shoots dead 2 people over property dispute, kills self

Cracker ban goes up in flames in tricity, only one FIR registered in Chandigarh

Cracker ban goes up in flames in tricity, only one FIR registered in Chandigarh

Year on, Chandigarh Administration gives nod to axing of trees at railway station

Nine months on, Chandigarh unit of AAP headless

Panel slaps Rs 10K fine on RLA official in Chandigarh

Chandigarh MC goes slow on new waste plant, yet to hire agency

Woman killed in East Delhi building fire

Woman killed in East Delhi building fire

New NMC regulations jeopardise jobs of 5,000 non-medical teachers

Delhi AQI back to 'severe', no let-up in straw burning cases

Cases of respiratory issues, eye irritation continue to rise across hospitals in Delhi

Minister: Diesel vehicles entering city despite ban

Jalandhar: Transgender shot dead, one held; group rivalry suspected

Jalandhar: Transgender shot dead, one held; group rivalry suspected

Flouting of cracker ban takes AQI level to 500 in Jalandhar

DC, SSP visit Civil Hospital, de-addiction centre in Nawanshahr

SGPC poll: Leaders flag issues in voter registration

Latifpura residents still grapple with post-demolition challenges, govt stands firm

Paddy harvest almost complete in Ludhiana district, 1,291 farm fires so far

Paddy harvest almost complete in Ludhiana district, 1,291 farm fires so far

32 fire incidents occurred on Diwali, no injuries reported

Many burst crackers beyond time slot

Five vehicles involved in pile-up on highway

Martyr Sukhdev’s kin robbed of Rs 4L

Patiala: Estimates Committee pulls up officials for hefty spending on city projects

Patiala: Estimates Committee pulls up officials for hefty spending on city projects

Loud noises at wee hours continue to irk Patiala residents

Protest announced as govt fails to implement old pension scheme

13 fire incidents in Patiala this Diwali

SGPC poll: Extend registration date for new voters, demands SAD (A)