 Respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity underpin development of Indo-Pacific, say Quad foreign ministers : The Tribune India

  • India
  • Respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity underpin development of Indo-Pacific, say Quad foreign ministers

Respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity underpin development of Indo-Pacific, say Quad foreign ministers

The ministers emphasised that disputes should be resolved peacefully and in accordance with international law

Respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity underpin development of Indo-Pacific, say Quad foreign ministers

Foreign ministers of Quad grouping met on the margins of the high-level 78th session of the UN General Assembly in New York on Friday. Photo Credit: X/@DrSJaishankar



PTI

New York, September 22

In a veiled attack on China, the Quad grouping on Friday reaffirmed that respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity underpin the development of the Indo-Pacific region and expressed serious concern on the militarisation of disputed features, the dangerous use of coast guard and maritime militia vessels, and efforts to disrupt other countries' offshore exploitation activities.

The Quad or the Quadrilateral coalition is a plurilateral framework comprising India, Australia, Japan and the US formed in 2017 to counter China's aggressive behaviour in the strategically important Indo-Pacific region.

Foreign ministers of the four-nation bloc -- External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong and Japanese Foreign Minister Kamikawa Yoko -- met here on the margins of the high-level 78th session of the UN General Assembly for the Quad Foreign Ministers' meeting and reaffirmed their commitment to uphold the principles of the UN Charter.

“We reaffirm our conviction that international law, respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, and the maintenance of peace and security in the maritime domain underpin the development and prosperity of the Indo-Pacific," a joint readout of the Quad Foreign Ministers' meeting said.

The ministers emphasised that disputes should be resolved peacefully and in accordance with international law, without threat or use of force.

“We emphasise the importance of adherence to international law, particularly as reflected in the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), to address challenges to the global maritime rules-based order, including with respect to maritime claims, and in the South and East China Seas," they said in the joint statement.

The ministers emphasised the importance of maintaining freedom of navigation and overflight consistent with UNCLOS and reiterated their strong opposition to any unilateral actions that seek to change the status quo by force or coercion.

"We continue to express serious concern about the militarisation of disputed features, the dangerous use of coast guard and maritime militia vessels, and efforts to disrupt other countries' offshore exploitation activities,” they said, in an apparent reference to China.

The Quad reiterated its steadfast commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific that is inclusive and resilient.

“We strongly support the principles of freedom, the rule of law, sovereignty and territorial integrity, and peaceful settlement of disputes; and oppose unilateral attempts to change the status quo. We seek to maintain and strengthen stability in the Indo-Pacific, where competition is managed responsibly,” they said.

The evolving situation in the Indo-Pacific region in the wake of China's increasing military muscle-flexing has become a major talking point among leading global powers. The US has been favouring making the Quad a security architecture to check China's growing assertiveness.

China is engaged in hotly contested territorial disputes in the South and East China Seas. Beijing has also made substantial progress in militarising its man-made islands in the past few years.

Beijing claims sovereignty over all of the South China Sea. But Vietnam, Malaysia, the Philippines, Brunei and Taiwan have counterclaims. In the East China Sea, China has territorial disputes with Japan.

The South China Sea and the East China Sea are stated to be rich in minerals, oil and other natural resources. They are also vital to global trade. Although the US lays no claims to the disputed waters, it has challenged China's growing territorial claims in the South China Sea by deploying warships and fighter jets to assert freedom of navigation and overflight patrols in the strategically vital region.

The Quad also voiced support for an open, stable, and prosperous Indo-Pacific underpinned by effective institutions and reaffirmed their unwavering support for ASEAN's unity and centrality, the ASEAN-led regional architecture - including the East Asia Summit and ASEAN Regional Forum - and practical implementation of the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific.

“We respect Pacific-led regional organisations, foremost the Pacific Islands Forum (PIF), and are committed to supporting Pacific Island countries in line with the objectives of the 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent endorsed by PIF leaders. We are also further strengthening our cooperation with partners in the Indian Ocean region, including through the Indian Ocean Rim Association, to address the region's most pressing and important challenges,” the ministers said.

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is a regional grouping that aims to promote economic and security cooperation among its ten members: Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.

The Quad leaders also expressed their deep concern over the war raging in Ukraine and mourned its terrible and tragic humanitarian consequences.

They underscored the need for a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace in Ukraine in accordance with international law, consistent with the principles of the UN Charter.

"We are deeply concerned about the global food security situation and support the efforts of the UN in the resumption of the Black Sea Grain Initiative (BSGI). In the context of this war, we concur that the use, or threat of use, of nuclear weapons would be unacceptable. We underscore that the rules-based international order must respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states,” the joint statement said.

The External Affairs minister hit the ground running with the Quad meeting shortly after landing in New York Friday morning to participate in the UNGA session.

In a tweet, Blinken said it was "good to join my fellow Quad foreign ministers from Australia, India, and Japan on the sidelines of #UNGA78".

The Quad is vital to our shared vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific, and "together we reaffirmed our commitment to uphold the purposes and principles of the UN Charter," he tweeted, along with a photograph of the Quad Foreign ministers.  

#China

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Canada's allegations against India based on Indian officials' communications: Report

2
Diaspora

Winnipeg Police in Canada gives details of killing of gangster Sukha Duneke

3
Diaspora

Trudeau went public with Nijjar claims as it was going to come out in media, says minister Harjit Sajjan

4
Entertainment

Amid Khalistan row, Canada-based Punjabi singer AP Dhillon says political groups 'misusing' their social media posts

5
Punjab

Ragging: Two MBBS students suspended

6
India

Joe Biden had raised issue of Canadian Sikh's murder with PM Modi at G20 in Delhi: Reports

7
India

Canada PM Trudeau declines to release evidence in India's link to Nijjar's killing

8
Punjab Strained ties

Study in Canada: Punjabis pumping Rs 68K cr as fee every year

9
India

BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri abuses BSP MP Danish Ali in Lok Sabha; Rajnath Singh expresses regret, Opposition demands Bidhuri's suspension

10
India

NIA releases pics of 10 pro-Khalistanis behind attack on India's US mission

Don't Miss

View All
Winnipeg Police in Canada gives details of killing of gangster Sukha Duneke
Diaspora

Winnipeg Police in Canada gives details of killing of gangster Sukha Duneke

Trudeau went public with Nijjar claims as it was going to come out in media: Indian-origin Sikh minister
Diaspora

Trudeau went public with Nijjar claims as it was going to come out in media, says minister Harjit Sajjan

Canada's allegations against India based on Indian officials' communications, inputs from ally in Five Eye network: Report
Diaspora

Canada's allegations against India based on Indian officials' communications: Report

4K blood cancer patients listed for treatment as PGIMER offers hope
Chandigarh

4K blood cancer patients listed for treatment as PGIMER offers hope, thanks to 'magic bullet' drug Imatinib Mesylate

~68K cr: Punjabis pumping mega bucks as fee
Punjab Strained ties

Study in Canada: Punjabis pumping Rs 68K cr as fee every year

Bishnoi gang ‘providing funds’ to cow vigilantes
Haryana

Lawrence Bishnoi gang ‘providing funds’ to cow vigilantes

India suspends visa services in Canada till further notice
Trending

India suspends visa services in Canada till further notice

Part of Khalistan movement, gangster Sukha Duneke killed in Canada
Trending

Khalistan-linked gangster Sukha Duneke killed in inter-gang rivalry in Canada

Top News

May consider quitting House if action not taken against Bidhuri for his derogatory remarks on LS floor: Danish Ali

May consider quitting House if action not taken against Bidhuri for his derogatory remarks on LS floor: Danish Ali

He said people had not elected him to listen to 'hate speech...

Lok Sabha Speaker warns BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri of strict action over remarks in House

BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri abuses BSP MP Danish Ali in Lok Sabha; Rajnath Singh expresses regret, Opposition demands Bidhuri's suspension

Lok Sabha Speaker warns Bidhuri of strict action

Anurag Thakur cancels visit after China denies entry to sportsmen from Arunachal Pradesh

Anurag Thakur cancels Asian Games visit after China denies entry to sportspersons from Arunachal Pradesh

India has also lodged a strong protest in New Delhi and Beij...

Pakistan’s caretaker PM Kakar rakes up Jammu and Kashmir in UN General Assembly

Pakistan’s caretaker PM Kakar rakes up Jammu and Kashmir in UN General Assembly

Kakar said that the UN Security Council must secure the impl...

Joe Biden had raised issue of Canadian Sikh's murder with PM Modi at G20 in Delhi: Reports

Joe Biden had raised issue of Canadian Sikh's murder with PM Modi at G20 in Delhi: Reports

No 'special exemption', says Biden adviser


Cities

View All

Police raid hideouts of gangsters’ accomplices

Punjab Police raid hideouts of gangsters’ accomplices in Amritsar, Tarn Taran

Harvesting of basmati begins; nearly 40K MT reaches mandis

Chief of Dubai's Guru Nanak Darbar Gurdwara Surinder Singh Kandhari visits GNDU, Amritsar

After research, SGPC to document Singh Sabha Movement

Two brothers land in police net for looting people with toy gun

Chandigarh parking lots with MC since Feb, but no course correction

Chandigarh parking lots with MC since Feb, but no course correction

4K blood cancer patients listed for treatment as PGIMER offers hope, thanks to 'magic bullet' drug Imatinib Mesylate

PGI-Sarangpur elevated road project revived after three years

Virtual court for disposal of traffic challans in Chandigarh launched

Insults to religion made unwittingly, carelessly sans malicious intent not offence under 295A: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Voting for Delhi University Students' Union polls concludes

Voting for Delhi University Students' Union polls concludes

Delhi CM Kejriwal approves Rs 10-crore contribution to Himachal disaster relief fund

Over 40 kg opium worth Rs 40 crore seized in Delhi, 3 held

Student bodies spar on DUSU poll eve

Wanted criminal arrested in Delhi

'Aah maar ditta tuhada Sher putt': Youth murdered in Kapurthala village, killers knock on parents’ door to inform them about the crime

'Aah maar ditta tuhada Sher putt': Youth murdered in Kapurthala village, killers taunt parents after crime

Trader’s murder: After SP’s assurance, kin agree for autopsy

Suicide by Brothers: Court rejects anticipatory bail pleas of SHO, two fellow cops

Farmers to hold rail roko protest on September 28

Nine smugglers held with drugs

From 12 to 96 hours, police crack 15 heinous crime cases in record time

Ludhiana: From 12 to 96 hours, police crack 15 heinous crime cases in record time

Ludhiana: VB arrests ‘scribe’ for taking Rs 1 lakh bribe from doctor

10-yr-old student ‘tortured’ by Ludhiana teacher, clip surfaces

Youth rams bike into Sub Inspector in Khanna

Khanna police raid houses of Goldy Brar’s accomplices

Punjabi varsity students protest theft in hostels

Punjabi University students protest theft in hostels

Patiala Admn ropes in schoolkids to fight stubble burning

Patiala: Dr Hitender Suri feted in London

Ensure patwaris don’t hire proxies, Fatehgarh Sahib DC directs SDMs

Seminar held on plastic ban